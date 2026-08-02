Hungary To Shut Sole Nuclear Plant For First Time As Danube's Water Level Falls Amid Heatwave

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hungary will shut Paks nuclear plant this Sunday.

First 44-year shutdown caused by Danube's low levels.

Shutdown could last weeks, raising costly electricity imports.

Government seeks cuts; households face power restrictions last.

Reported by: Louis Oelofse with AFP, AP, Reuters | Edited by: Roshni Majumdar

Hungary will shut down the Paks nuclear power plant on Sunday for the first time in its 44-year history, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said.

He made the announcement on social media late Saturday night, saying the decision was taken after a further drop in the Danube's water level.

The plant, located 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) south of the capital, Budapest, uses water from the Danube to cool its reactors. It provides more than 40% of Hungary's electricity generation.

Record-low Danube levels necessitated the shutdown

The Danube has fallen to record-low levels in some areas after months of below-average rainfall and successive heat waves since May.

Hungary's water authority projected that the Danube, which flows from Germany to the Black Sea, would fall further in the coming days.

It measured the Danube's water level in Budapest at 23 centimeters (9 inches) on Wednesday morning, well below the previous record low of 33 centimeters (13 inches) set in 2018.

As a result, output at the Paks nuclear power plant had already been cut earlier in the week and some reactors shut down.

"Due to a further decline in the Danube's water level, the second-to-last generating unit at the Paks nuclear power plant will be shut down at 1:30 a.m. (2330 GMT)," the prime minister said.

"As a result, the plant is now producing only 240 megawatts (of electricity), and tomorrow (on Sunday), for the first time in 44 years, it will be completely shut down," Magyar added.

Hungary's large power users asked to cut power

The surge in imported electricity prices could cost Hungary between 120 billion and 240 billion forints ($315 million to $630 million, €273 million to €546 million), Tisza Party Vice Chairman Mark Radnai said on Facebook.

Magyar warned the Paks plant could remain offline for weeks and said his government would seek voluntary power cuts from large users, in addition to the 240 megawatts already pledged, with penalties for noncompliance.

A decree would also allow grid operator MAVIR to mandate consumption cuts and temporarily disconnect large users if necessary.

"Households will be the last to face restrictions," Magyar said.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)