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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMeerut Influencer Murdered By Husband Over Property Dispute, Accused Later Stabs Himself

Meerut Influencer Murdered By Husband Over Property Dispute, Accused Later Stabs Himself

Social media influencer and beautician Nisha Chauhan was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Meerut after a property dispute. The accused later allegedly attempted suicide.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Influencer Nisha Chauhan fatally stabbed by husband in Meerut.
  • Stabbing resulted from domestic property dispute, police confirmed.
  • Husband injured self, hospitalized; child also hurt intervening.
  • Police investigating; forensic experts collecting evidence.

A 45-year-old social media influencer and beautician was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Friday. Police said the fatal attack occurred during a domestic dispute over a property. The accused lated allegedly injured himself in an apparent suicide attempt and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation while forensic experts continue examining the evidence.

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Property Dispute Allegedly Led To Fatal Attack

The incident took place in Harra town under the Sarurpur police station limits. Police identified the victim as Nisha Chauhan, who owned a beauty parlour and had built a following on Instagram through her videos and reels.

According to investigators, disagreements over the ownership and registration of a plot of land had reportedly been causing friction between the couple for some time. Police said the issue escalated into a heated argument on Friday morning.

During the confrontation, Pradeep allegedly stabbed Nisha multiple times, causing fatal injuries.

Child Injured While Trying To Stop The Assault

Police said the couple's children witnessed the attack. Their 17-year-old child suffered minor injuries while attempting to intervene and stop the assault.

Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing cries for help and found Nisha dead. Pradeep was discovered with self-inflicted injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nisha rajput (@rajputnisha_5m)

Police And Forensic Teams Begin Investigation

Police officers and forensic experts reached the scene soon after receiving information about the incident. CCTV footage and other evidence have been collected as part of the investigation.

Confirming the incident, Circle Officer (Sardhana) Ashutosh Kumar said, "Police immediately reached the spot and collected CCTV footage. Preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute had taken place between Nisha and her husband Pradeep. During the altercation, he attacked her, resulting in her death. One child was also injured while trying to intervene. Thereafter, the accused inflicted injuries on himself."

He added that the accused remains under medical treatment and further legal proceedings are being carried out by the Sarurpur police.

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Police Probe Continues

Station House Officer Gaurav Singh said the dispute was allegedly centred on the registration of a recently purchased plot, with both husband and wife wanting the property to be registered in their own names.

According to police, the couple had been married for nearly 18 years and have three children. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Nisha's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the fatal attack in Meerut?

The attack stemmed from a domestic dispute between the couple over the ownership and registration of a recently purchased plot of land. This friction escalated into a heated argument on Friday morning.

Who was the victim in this incident?

The victim was Nisha Chauhan, a 45-year-old social media influencer and beautician. She owned a beauty parlour and had built a following on Instagram through her videos.

Was anyone else injured during the assault?

Yes, the couple's 17-year-old child suffered minor injuries while attempting to intervene and stop the assault. The accused also sustained self-inflicted injuries.

What is the current status of the accused?

The accused, Pradeep, allegedly injured himself in a suicide attempt after the attack. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, and legal proceedings are being carried out by the police.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Meerut Social Media Influencer Uttar Pradesh News CRime News Nisha Chauhan
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