Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gurugram demolished illegal construction outside actor Chandrachur Singh's residence.

Officials removed boundary wall, trees, and stilt parking area.

Actor Chandrachur Singh spoke with officials during the operation.

This is part of Gurugram's city-wide anti-encroachment campaign.

The Gurugram administration has intensified its campaign against unauthorised construction across the city, with the latest action taking place outside the residence of Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh. Officials removed an illegally built portion outside his home during the ongoing enforcement drive, while the actor was seen interacting with authorities at the site. A video from the operation has since gained widespread attention on social media.

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Administration Continues Crackdown On Illegal Construction

The demolition was carried out on Friday as part of the administration's wider campaign against unauthorised structures across DLF phases. A heavy police presence remained at the site while officials supervised the operation to ensure it was conducted according to established procedures.

Authorities clarified that only the portion identified as being in violation of building regulations was removed.

Chandrachur Singh Spoke With Officials During The Operation

Chandrachur Singh arrived at the site while the demolition was underway and held discussions with District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia. The actor asked whether the action would be limited to the area outside the property or if any part of the house would also be affected.

Officials informed him that the operation was being carried out strictly in accordance with regulations and was confined only to the unauthorised construction.

A video circulating online shows the actor calmly speaking with officials outside his residence while appearing to cooperate throughout the process.

During the interaction, Chandrachur Singh said, "House is safe, that's what is important."

An official responded, "House is safe... very safe."

Gurugram: DLF Phase 3 में अभिनेता Chandrachur Singh के घर के बाहर चला DTP का बुलडोजर।

सड़क की जमीन पर बनी दीवार और पेड़-पौधे हटाए गए।

DTP Amit Madholia ने कार्रवाई की जानकारी फिल्म अभिनेता को दी। pic.twitter.com/crlubZDldu — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) July 3, 2026

Illegal Portion Outside The Property Was Removed

According to reports, the construction in the stilt parking area outside the bungalow was found to be in violation of planning norms. Following an inspection by the Town and Country Planning Department, the structure was declared unauthorised and removed during Friday's operation.

Reports further state that notices regarding the alleged violations had already been issued. After no satisfactory response was received within the stipulated period, the authorities proceeded with the demolition.

It has also been reported that the actor had built a boundary wall and planted trees on land identified as part of the public road, and those encroachments were removed during the exercise.

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Wider Enforcement Drive Across DLF Phases

The action forms part of a larger enforcement campaign currently underway across DLF Phases 1 to 5 in Gurugram. The administration has been targeting properties where construction was allegedly carried out without the required approvals or in violation of planning regulations.

Around 5,000 properties have reportedly been identified for sealing or demolition as the campaign continues across multiple localities. Officials have also been taking action against illegally developed commercial spaces, paying guest accommodations and additional flats in several areas, including U Block and Nathupur Road.

According to reports quoting DTP officials, complaints regarding building norm violations in the DLF area had been pending for a considerable period. Authorities have maintained that any construction found to be inconsistent with the city's master plan or existing regulations will face action.

Chandrachur Singh’s Film Career

Chandrachur Singh is known for his performances in films including Maachis, Tere Mere Sapne, Daag: The Fire and Josh. More recently, he was widely appreciated for his role in the web series Aarya, alongside Sushmita Sen, where his performance received positive audience response.