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English NewsNewsIndia'PM Modi Gave My Daughter New Life': Minor Girl's Mother Thanks Prime Minister, Makes Emotional Appeal

'PM Modi Gave My Daughter New Life': Minor Girl's Mother Thanks Prime Minister, Makes Emotional Appeal

The minor girl's mother thanked PM Modi for forgiving her daughter over a viral video, calling it "a new life". She urged him to "adopt" the teen, who later apologised. A police case continues.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Girl's mother thanked PM for forgiving daughter's objectionable remarks.
  • Incident occurred during NEET-UG protest; PM urged restraint, forgiveness.
  • Minor girl publicly apologised; legal complaint filed, case transferred.

The mother of the minor girl seen in a viral video making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the Prime Minister for choosing forgiveness over retaliation. She said PM Modi's decision had given her daughter "a new life."

Speaking to PTI, the girl's mother said she folded her hands in gratitude to the Prime Minister for forgiving her daughter instead of seeking revenge. She said PM Modi had demonstrated greatness by pardoning a child who had used highly inappropriate and abusive language against him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Press Trust of India (PTI) (@ptinews_multimedia)

Calling it the biggest gift on the Prime Minister's birthday, she said the decision was nothing short of a new lease of life for her daughter. According to her, it marked a fresh beginning for the teenager.

Also Read: 'He Forgave Her': Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Amid Abuse Row

Mother Makes Emotional Appeal to PM Modi

During the interaction with PTI, the girl's mother made an emotional appeal, requesting Prime Minister Modi to "adopt" her daughter. She said the Prime Minister's decision had safeguarded her daughter's future and that she would remain forever grateful for the gesture.

She also raised concerns over children's use of social media, saying platforms such as Instagram should be banned for minors. According to her, young children are easily influenced by the wrong company and harmful ideas, and restricting their access could help prevent such incidents.

CJP Protest Triggered Controversy

The controversy arose during a student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar against the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. During the demonstration, objectionable slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi were allegedly raised.

Following the incident, PM Modi shared a video on his Instagram account on Friday, urging people to exercise restraint. He said those making such remarks were misguided and that such situations should not be met with anger or revenge.

Minor Girl Issued Public Apology

After the Prime Minister's message, a video of the girl apologising also surfaced. Identifying herself as a 15-year-old, she admitted she had made a serious mistake and said her remarks were inexcusable. She expressed deep remorse and apologised to the entire country.

The girl said she had gone to Connaught Place with her friends and later joined the protest. According to her, people around her were raising objectionable slogans against the Prime Minister, and she was carried away by the atmosphere. She described it as her first and last mistake.

Also Read: Kulgam Killings: OGW Held With Illegal Arms In Baramulla During Anti-Terror Operation

Complaint Filed, Case Moved to Delhi Police

Despite the apology, legal proceedings have continued. A complaint was filed against the girl over the alleged objectionable slogans raised during the July 23 protest.

After registering a Zero FIR, Noida Police transferred the case to Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi. The complainant alleged that the girl's remarks hurt the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and had the potential to create social discord and disturb public peace.

Before You Go

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the minor girl's mother thank PM Modi?

She thanked him for forgiving her daughter's objectionable remarks instead of retaliating. She called his decision

What was the context of the protest where the incident occurred?

The incident happened during a student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The protest was against the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

What was the minor girl's explanation for her remarks?

The 15-year-old girl admitted her remarks were inexcusable, stating she was carried away by the atmosphere at the protest. She described it as her first and last mistake.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest Abusive Video Girl Apologises
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