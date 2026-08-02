She thanked him for forgiving her daughter's objectionable remarks instead of retaliating. She called his decision
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'PM Modi Gave My Daughter New Life': Minor Girl's Mother Thanks Prime Minister, Makes Emotional Appeal
The minor girl's mother thanked PM Modi for forgiving her daughter over a viral video, calling it "a new life". She urged him to "adopt" the teen, who later apologised. A police case continues.
- Girl's mother thanked PM for forgiving daughter's objectionable remarks.
- Incident occurred during NEET-UG protest; PM urged restraint, forgiveness.
- Minor girl publicly apologised; legal complaint filed, case transferred.
Before You Go
Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the minor girl's mother thank PM Modi?
What was the context of the protest where the incident occurred?
The incident happened during a student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The protest was against the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
What was the minor girl's explanation for her remarks?
The 15-year-old girl admitted her remarks were inexcusable, stating she was carried away by the atmosphere at the protest. She described it as her first and last mistake.
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