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English NewsTrendingOld Video Of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praising Nitish Kumar Goes Viral

Old Video Of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praising Nitish Kumar Goes Viral

An old video of Imran Khan praising Nitish Kumar's transformation of Bihar has resurfaced as PTI raises concerns over his health in jail.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Old video shows Imran Khan praising Nitish Kumar's reforms.
  • Khan's praise mirrored his personal governance reform ideas.
  • Video resurfaced while Khan remains jailed for corruption.

An old video of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan praising former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has gone viral on social media. In the clip, recorded during an interview with a journalist, Khan says he had been reading about Bihar and credited Kumar with transforming the state from one of the country's poorest regions. He added that the reforms introduced by Kumar aligned with his own thinking on rewards. The video has resurfaced as Khan remains imprisoned in multiple corruption cases.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Prince Singh (@_prin_s)

Video Resurfaces Amid Jail Row

In the viral clip, Khan goes on to praise Nitish Kumar, saying the former Bihar chief minister transformed a state that had been at the bottom and brought it to the top. Khan adds that what he read about Kumar's governance matched his own views on incentives and rewards.

The video has gained traction online at a time when Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, remain behind bars in connection with multiple corruption cases.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Image Claims To Show Imran Khan During Court Appearance In Pakistan

PTI Raises Health Concerns

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the Pakistan government of denying legal and constitutional rights to Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The party also alleged that the couple had been prevented from meeting relatives and party members.

PTI claimed that Khan has been suffering from an eye-related condition for the past four months and that his vision has not fully recovered.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Images Claim To Show Imran Khan Imprisoned Under Harsh Conditions

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Pakistan Imran Khan Health Update
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