No, Iran has rejected reports of reaching an agreement with the United States. An Iranian official denied claims of a US-Qatar proposal to divide control of the Strait of Hormuz.
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Iran Calls Hormuz Deal Report 'False' After Trump Cancels Planned Attack
Iran denied reports of a Hormuz Strait deal with the US after Trump said he paused a planned strike. Tehran called the claims false, while US embassies warned of rising regional tensions.
- Iran denies US agreement on Strait of Hormuz reopening.
- Trump claimed cancelling strike after Iran requested diplomacy.
- US embassies issued alerts amid escalating regional tensions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Did Iran agree to a proposal regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Why did President Trump claim he cancelled a military strike on Iran?
Trump stated he cancelled the strike after Iran and other Middle Eastern countries requested more time for diplomacy. He claimed 'perimeters of a deal' had been agreed to, including opening the Strait.
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