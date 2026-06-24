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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAjay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' Recovered Its Budget In Just 3 Days, Made 586% Profit

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' Recovered Its Budget In Just 3 Days, Made 586% Profit

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 became a massive box office success, recovering its Rs 50 crore budget within 3 days and earning 586% profit worldwide. The thriller emerged as one of 2022’s biggest hits.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The film recovered its entire production cost within three days.
  • It grossed ₹239.67 crore in India, ₹343.4 crore worldwide.
  • This thriller became one of 2022's top-grossing Indian films.

Ajay Devgn has delivered several memorable blockbusters over the years, but few have matched the phenomenal success of Drishyam 2. Released in 2022, the gripping thriller exceeded all expectations and turned out to be one of the most profitable films of the actor's career.

Despite being made on a relatively controlled budget, the film created a storm at the box office and went on to register an impressive 586 per cent profit.

Tabu And Akshaye Khanna Added Strength To The Thriller

Drishyam 2 arrived in cinemas on November 18, 2022. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was the much-awaited sequel to the 2015 hit Drishyam.

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Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film featured a stellar cast including Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta and Shriya Saran. Their performances played a crucial role in making the suspense drama a favourite among audiences.

Recovered Its Entire Budget In Just Three Days

The first instalment, Drishyam, had already established a strong fan base when it released in 2015. Naturally, expectations from the sequel were high, and Drishyam 2 lived up to the hype.

According to IMDb, the film was produced on a budget of Rs 50 crore. It opened strongly, collecting Rs 18.15 crore on its first day in India. Collections climbed to Rs 25.47 crore on day two, while the third day brought in Rs 32 crore.

With such impressive numbers, the film managed to recover its entire production cost within its opening weekend itself.

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One Of 2022's Biggest Box Office Winners

Drishyam 2 eventually earned Rs 239.67 crore at the Indian box office, while its worldwide gross reached Rs 343.4 crore.

The film reportedly generated an extraordinary 586 per cent return, making it one of the most successful ventures of the year. It also secured the seventh spot among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022.

Audiences who missed the theatrical run can still watch the mystery thriller on Prime Video.

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Ajay Devgn's Next Big Release Is 'Dhamaal 4'

Ajay Devgn was most recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2. However, the film did not perform as expected at the box office.

The actor is now set to entertain audiences with Dhamaal 4. The upcoming comedy features an ensemble cast comprising Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 10.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How profitable was Drishyam 2?

Drishyam 2 registered an impressive 586 percent profit, making it one of the most profitable films of Ajay Devgn's career. It was also one of 2022's biggest box office winners.

What was the budget for Drishyam 2 and how quickly did it recover?

Produced on a budget of Rs 50 crore, Drishyam 2 recovered its entire production cost within its opening weekend. This impressive feat occurred within just three days.

When was Drishyam 2 released and where can it be streamed?

Drishyam 2 was released in cinemas on November 18, 2022. For those who missed its theatrical run, the mystery thriller is available to watch on Prime Video.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
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