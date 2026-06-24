R Madhavan recently received the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours. He was announced as an awardee in January 2026.
‘Your Hard Work Touched Countless Hearts’: Dhurandhar Star R Madhavan’s Wife Sarita Celebrates His Padma Shri Honour
R Madhavan received the Padma Shri in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His wife Sarita celebrated the milestone with a touching Instagram post praising his passion, hard work and artistry.
- Actor R Madhavan received the prestigious Padma Shri award.
- His wife Sarita shared an emotional tribute with family photos.
- Madhavan formally accepted the award from President Droupadi Murmu.
- He dedicated this honour to the film industry, his supporters.
R Madhavan's Padma Shri honour became an even more special family moment after his wife, Sarita, shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating the actor's achievement. The acclaimed star, known for his work across multiple film industries and most recently for the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise, received one of India's highest civilian honours in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
His Padma Shri recognition has been made even more memorable by a heartfelt message from his wife, Sarita, who celebrated the prestigious honour with an emotional social media post.
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Sarita’s Loving Message For Madhavan
Taking to Instagram, Sarita shared a collection of photographs from the Padma Awards ceremony and expressed her pride in the actor’s achievement. The post featured several memorable moments from the event, including Madhavan receiving the award and spending time with his family.
"Congratulations, my love, on this well-deserved Padma Shri. Your passion, hard work, and artistry have touched countless hearts. I'm so proud of you today and always," she wrote.
The images included a photograph of Madhavan accepting the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu. Other pictures captured the actor alongside his wife Sarita and their son, Vedaant, during the celebrations. A specially prepared cake marking the occasion also appeared among the photographs.
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Proud Family Moment At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Madhavan formally received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His wife Sarita and son Vedaant were present for the ceremony and proudly applauded as the actor walked onto the stage to accept the honour.
The actor had been announced as one of the Padma Shri awardees in January 2026, earning one of the country’s highest civilian honours for his contribution to the arts.
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Madhavan Dedicates Honour To Cinema And His Supporters
Following the announcement, Madhavan reflected on the recognition through a heartfelt message, dedicating the honour to the film industry, fellow artists, his family and everyone who has supported him throughout his journey.
"To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years--this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me. Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career. Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty--to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can," a part of his post read.
(With inputs from ANI)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What honour did R Madhavan recently receive?
Who celebrated R Madhavan's Padma Shri honour?
His wife, Sarita, celebrated the honour with a heartfelt social media post on Instagram. She shared photographs from the ceremony and expressed her pride.
Where did R Madhavan receive his Padma Shri award?
R Madhavan formally received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His wife Sarita and son Vedaant were present.
To whom did R Madhavan dedicate his Padma Shri?
He dedicated the honour to the film industry, fellow artists, his family, and everyone who has supported him throughout his journey. He acknowledged their affection as a driving force.