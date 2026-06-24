Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Theatrical run continues; grand success celebration announced.

Ram Charan’s Peddi, which created a massive impact at the box office, is now gearing up for its digital debut. The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also starring Janhvi Kapoor, is expected to arrive on an OTT platform soon, marking the next chapter in its already successful journey.

Released in cinemas on 4 June, the film opened to a strong response and went on to perform steadily at the box office. However, it also faced criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character ‘Achiyyamma’, prompting discussions around certain creative choices. The backlash led the director to acknowledge audience concerns, with reports suggesting that some controversial portions were later modified in a revised cut.

Despite the debate, Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest South Indian hits of the year, crossing the impressive Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

OTT Release Buzz Builds As Netflix Eyes Digital Premiere

As anticipation builds for its OTT release, reports suggest that Peddi is likely to stream on Netflix. The expected digital premiere date is being pegged around 2 July, although some industry chatter also points towards a possible 6 July release. The film is expected to be made available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

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However, neither Netflix nor the film’s makers have officially confirmed the OTT release date or platform as of now, keeping fans waiting for an official announcement.

Box Office Momentum Continues Alongside Success Celebrations

Even as it prepares for its digital release, Peddi continues its theatrical run, albeit at a slower pace in its third week. According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film collected around Rs 80 lakh on its 20th day at the Indian box office, taking its domestic net total to Rs 235.90 crore.

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Meanwhile, following its strong worldwide performance, the makers are also planning a grand success celebration. A special event is expected to be held in Hyderabad on 23 June at Shilpakala Vedika, likely starting at 6 pm, to mark the film’s remarkable journey at the box office.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, with music composed by A R Rahman, adding further weight to its cinematic appeal.