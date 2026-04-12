Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAamir Khan Opens 'Ek Din' Advance Booking 39 Days Early; Over 500 Tickets Sold, Says Report

Aamir Khan Opens 'Ek Din' Advance Booking 39 Days Early; Over 500 Tickets Sold, Says Report

A report reveals Ek Din advance bookings opened 39 days early, with over 500 tickets already sold across India.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Advance bookings for 'Ek Din' opened 39 days prior to release.
  • Tickets are available in nearly 20 cities, with Delhi-NCR leading.
  • Early sales show promising signs with over 520 tickets sold.
  • Aamir Khan's production experiments with unconventional release strategy.

In a new strategy that has caught the attention of cinema-goers nationwide, advance bookings of Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan, have reportedly opened a staggering 39 days before its theatrical release. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the strategy has already sparked curiosity, with early ticket sales quietly gaining traction across multiple cities.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Cr Net

Advance Bookings Open Across India

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, tickets for Ek Din are now availbale in nearly 20 cities, an unusually early rollout compared to typical release patterns. Most cinemas have opened bookings for just one show on May 1, offering a limited glimpse into audience response.

Delhi-NCR currently leads the pack with bookings active across 24 screens, followed by Mumbai with 11. Meanwhile, Chandigarh and Pune have opened ticket sales in three theatres each. Smaller cities including Raipur, Gorakhpur, and Ahmedabad have also joined the early trend, indicating wider reach beyond metro audiences.

Early Response Shows Promising Signs 

Despite the unconventional timing, the initial response appears encouraging. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, as of 8:00 am on April 11, 46 tickets had already been sold at PVR City Center Raipur. This was followed by 37 tickets at PVR Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad and 18 bookings at Inox Orion Mall in Gorakhpur.

Multiplexes in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR have also recorded around 20 bookings each. Overall, more than 520 tickets have reportedly been sold across the country so far, a notable figure considering the minimal promotion around the early sales.

Aamir Khan's Release Strategy

The report by Bollywood Hungama shows that this early booking window appears to be a deliberate move, aligning with Aamir Khan’s reputation for experimenting with film releases. Opening ticket sales nearly 40 days in advance marks a significant departure from industry norms, where bookings usually begin just days before release.

Interestingly, the film, which is expected to appeal largely to urban multiplex audiences, has also generated curiosity in smaller centres, suggesting a broader interest than anticipated.

About 'Ek Din'

Speaking about the film in an earlier interaction, Aamir Khan described Ek Din as a deeply emotional romantic drama. He said, “It’s a pure romantic film. Very classic kind of romance genre. And it’s the kind of romance that I like. As an audience, I am a sucker for mushy romantic films. I love mushy romance. It’s that classic, slightly magical, love story. And I loved the script when I heard it for the first time. I am so glad we finally went with Sai Pallavi. She is such a good actor and she has done an amazing job."

The film stars Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi, marking her Hindi film debut. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the project is produced under Aamir Khan Productions, with Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit also on board.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When did advance bookings for 'Ek Din' open?

Advance bookings for 'Ek Din' opened a staggering 39 days before its theatrical release. This is an unusually early rollout compared to typical release patterns.

Where are tickets for 'Ek Din' available?

Tickets for 'Ek Din' are available in nearly 20 cities across India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, Raipur, Gorakhpur, and Ahmedabad.

What is the early response to 'Ek Din' ticket sales?

Despite the unconventional timing, the initial response appears encouraging with over 520 tickets reportedly sold nationwide so far. This includes sales in smaller cities and metro multiplexes.

What kind of film is 'Ek Din'?

'Ek Din' is described by Aamir Khan as a deeply emotional and classic romantic drama. It's a slightly magical love story featuring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Apr 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Junaid Khan Aamir Khan Sai Pallavi ENtertainment News Ek Din
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Aamir Khan Opens 'Ek Din' Advance Booking 39 Days Early; Over 500 Tickets Sold, Says Report
Aamir Khan Opens 'Ek Din' Advance Booking 39 Days Early; Over 500 Tickets Sold, Says Report
Movies
Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Cr Net
Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Cr Net
Movies
Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: CBFC Calls Reports Linking Censor Board To Piracy ‘Baseless’
Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: CBFC Calls Reports Linking Censor Board To Piracy ‘Baseless’
Movies
'Ramayana Is Hard To Recreate': Deepika Chikhalia’s Post On Rs 4000 Cr Ramayana Budget Sparks Discussion
'Ramayana Is Hard To Recreate': Deepika Chikhalia’s Post On Rs 4000 Cr Ramayana Budget Sparks Discussion
Advertisement

Videos

War Alert: Two-Day Islamabad Peace Talks and China-Iran Defense Claims Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Islamabad Talks Amid Leadership Gestures and Rising Tensions
War Update: US–Iran Peace Talks in Islamabad Enter Critical Phase Amid High-Level Mediation
Breaking News: High-Profile US–Iran Peace Talks Advance in Islamabad After Delegations Arrive
Breaking: Iran-US Talks in Islamabad Amid Saudi Mediation and Regional Escalation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget