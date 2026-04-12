Aamir Khan Opens 'Ek Din' Advance Booking 39 Days Early; Over 500 Tickets Sold, Says Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Advance bookings for 'Ek Din' opened 39 days prior to release.

Tickets are available in nearly 20 cities, with Delhi-NCR leading.

Early sales show promising signs with over 520 tickets sold.

Aamir Khan's production experiments with unconventional release strategy.

In a new strategy that has caught the attention of cinema-goers nationwide, advance bookings of Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan, have reportedly opened a staggering 39 days before its theatrical release. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the strategy has already sparked curiosity, with early ticket sales quietly gaining traction across multiple cities.

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Advance Bookings Open Across India

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, tickets for Ek Din are now availbale in nearly 20 cities, an unusually early rollout compared to typical release patterns. Most cinemas have opened bookings for just one show on May 1, offering a limited glimpse into audience response.

Delhi-NCR currently leads the pack with bookings active across 24 screens, followed by Mumbai with 11. Meanwhile, Chandigarh and Pune have opened ticket sales in three theatres each. Smaller cities including Raipur, Gorakhpur, and Ahmedabad have also joined the early trend, indicating wider reach beyond metro audiences.

Early Response Shows Promising Signs

Despite the unconventional timing, the initial response appears encouraging. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, as of 8:00 am on April 11, 46 tickets had already been sold at PVR City Center Raipur. This was followed by 37 tickets at PVR Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad and 18 bookings at Inox Orion Mall in Gorakhpur.

Multiplexes in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR have also recorded around 20 bookings each. Overall, more than 520 tickets have reportedly been sold across the country so far, a notable figure considering the minimal promotion around the early sales.

Aamir Khan's Release Strategy

The report by Bollywood Hungama shows that this early booking window appears to be a deliberate move, aligning with Aamir Khan’s reputation for experimenting with film releases. Opening ticket sales nearly 40 days in advance marks a significant departure from industry norms, where bookings usually begin just days before release.

Interestingly, the film, which is expected to appeal largely to urban multiplex audiences, has also generated curiosity in smaller centres, suggesting a broader interest than anticipated.

About 'Ek Din'

Speaking about the film in an earlier interaction, Aamir Khan described Ek Din as a deeply emotional romantic drama. He said, “It’s a pure romantic film. Very classic kind of romance genre. And it’s the kind of romance that I like. As an audience, I am a sucker for mushy romantic films. I love mushy romance. It’s that classic, slightly magical, love story. And I loved the script when I heard it for the first time. I am so glad we finally went with Sai Pallavi. She is such a good actor and she has done an amazing job."

The film stars Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi, marking her Hindi film debut. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the project is produced under Aamir Khan Productions, with Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit also on board.