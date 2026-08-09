Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spider-Man: Brand New Day led Saturday collections with Rs 31 crore.

The Odyssey continued its strong box office run on Saturday.

Dhamaal 4 crossed Rs 200 crore in worldwide collections.

DC, Ohh My Dog gained; GDN remained slow.

Saturday proved to be a strong day for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which continued its impressive run at the box office. Alongside the superhero film, The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4, GDN, DC and Ohh My Dog also remained in the spotlight. While some films witnessed a healthy rise in collections, others struggled to maintain momentum. Here's a look at how the films performed on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Salary Evolution: How His Paycheque Soared From Rs 2.38 crore To Rs 95.21 crore

Spider-Man Brand New Day Records Rs 31 Crore On Saturday

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 31 crore on Saturday. The film had 13,482 shows and recorded an occupancy of 68.4%. Its total net collection has now reached Rs 380.75 crore, while its gross box office earnings stand at Rs 455.33 crore.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Tramell Tillman. The superhero film has been receiving a strong response from audiences.

The film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on day one. It collected Rs 49.35 crore on day two, followed by Rs 70.25 crore on day three and Rs 77.25 crore on day four. Collections then fell to Rs 23.80 crore on day five, Rs 21.75 crore on day six and Rs 17 crore on day seven.

On day eight, the film earned Rs 14.25 crore, followed by Rs 15 crore on day nine. It then bounced back with Rs 31 crore on day ten.

The Odyssey Continues Its Strong Box Office Run

The Odyssey also had a positive Saturday. The film recorded a gross business of Rs 4.77 crore and a net collection of Rs 4.25 crore. It had 733 shows and registered 63.6% occupancy.

The film's total net collection in India has reached Rs 165.40 crore. Its overseas box office collection has been reported at Rs 5,475 crore.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland in the lead roles and has made a strong impression at the box office.

Dhamaal 4 Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 85 lakh on Saturday from 1,593 shows, recording an occupancy of 17%. Its total net collection has reached Rs 164.75 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 195.69 crore.

The film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, with its global business reaching Rs 226.54 crore. Its overseas collection stands at Rs 30.85 crore.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Ravi Kishan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Anjali Anand. The film's story has received a positive response from audiences.

GDN Gets Off To A Slow Start

R Madhavan's GDN has had a relatively modest opening since its release on 7 August. The Telugu version collected Rs 7 lakh on its first day and Rs 9 lakh on the second day.

The Tamil version performed better, earning Rs 46 lakh on day one and Rs 84 lakh on Saturday. The film's total gross collection stands at Rs 1.63 crore, while its net business has reached Rs 1.46 crore.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramkumar, GDN features R Madhavan, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani and Dhushara Vijayan.

DC Box Office Collection

DC earned Rs 4.55 crore from its Tamil version on Saturday, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 1.75 crore. The Hindi version contributed another Rs 4 crore.

The film has been in cinemas for two days. On its opening day, the Tamil version earned Rs 2.85 crore, the Telugu version collected Rs 1.25 crore and the Hindi version made Rs 30 lakh.

Its total gross collection has reached Rs 12.74 crore, with the net collection standing at Rs 11.10 crore. The film has earned Rs 5.25 crore overseas, taking its worldwide box office total to Rs 17.99 crore.

The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, with Lokesh playing Das and Wamiqa portraying Chandra. Arun Matheswaran has directed the film, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed its music.

ALSO READ: Yash Defends Kiara Advani Amid Backlash Over Toxic’s ‘Tabaahi’, Says ‘We’re Little Ahead Of Times’

Ohh My Dog Earns Rs 1.1 Crore On Saturday

Ohh My Dog collected Rs 1.1 crore on Saturday, compared with Rs 90 lakh on its opening day. The film has now earned Rs 2.40 crore gross and Rs 2 crore net in India.

Directed by Amit Rai, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, with Mahi Rai and Pavan Malhotra also appearing in the cast. The story explores the bond and connection between humans and dogs.

Saturday Box Office Report

Saturday's box office numbers leave little doubt about the day's biggest winner. Spider-Man: Brand New Day led the pack with a strong Rs 31 crore collection, comfortably ahead of the other films in the line-up. While The Odyssey continued to draw audiences and Dhamaal 4 maintained its steady run, GDN remained on the weaker side. Ohh My Dog, meanwhile, showed some improvement with its Saturday collection. Overall, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was the clear standout of the day, delivering the strongest performance among these releases.