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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSS Rajamouli Drops Mahesh Babu’s First Look As Rudhra From 'Varanasi' On His Birthday

SS Rajamouli Drops Mahesh Babu’s First Look As Rudhra From 'Varanasi' On His Birthday

Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi has been released on his birthday. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 08:05 AM (IST)

Mahesh Babu's look from SS Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure epic Varanasi has finally been released. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, Rajamouli shared the first-look images of Babu as Rudhra, offering fans a glimpse of his character from the film’s Africa schedule.

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Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra Look From Varanasi

The newly released stills show Mahesh Babu dressed in a loose green shirt, surrounded by dense foliage against the striking backdrop of Africa. The images were captured during the film’s schedule near locations including Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara.

Rudhra’s appearance hints at a character with contrasting sides. The look captures both his fierce presence and a more vulnerable quality, giving audiences an early sense of the character Rajamouli has created for Babu.

Sharing the first look on social media, Rajamouli wrote, "Fierce isn’t his only shade…RUDHRA in #Varanasi."

Users React To Mahesh Babu's Look

As soon as Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra was released, social media was flooded with reactions from fans, who were quick to praise his striking appearance and screen presence.

One user wrote, "Carrying that attitude like only he can. This look is seriously something else."

Another fan simply declared, "The king has arrived."

Praising the actor’s overall presence, a user said, "The Face. The Aura. The Stardom. A superstar who makes silence look powerful and simplicity look stylish."

Another fan combined the birthday wishes with praise for his new avatar, writing, "Happy Birthday to the king of the jungle."

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About Varanasi

Varanasi brings together Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the ambitious action-adventure.

Rajamouli had earlier unveiled Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ first-look stills as Mandakini on her 44th birthday, giving fans another glimpse into the film’s central characters.

With a reported budget of around ₹1,200–1,400 crore, Varanasi is being mounted on a massive scale and has generated considerable anticipation among fans of Indian cinema.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mahesh Babu's character name in the film Varanasi?

Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi is named Rudhra. His first-look images as Rudhra were recently released.

When was Mahesh Babu's first look from Varanasi released?

Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra from Varanasi was released on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Director SS Rajamouli shared the images.

Where were the first-look images of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra captured?

The first-look images of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra were captured during the film's Africa schedule. Locations included Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara.

What is the reported budget of the film Varanasi?

Varanasi is reported to have a massive budget of around ₹1,200–1,400 crore. This makes it an ambitious action-adventure epic.

Who are the other main stars in the film Varanasi?

Besides Mahesh Babu, the film Varanasi also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka's first look as Mandakini was also previously unveiled.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra Jonas Prithviraj Sukumaran SS Rajamouli VARANASI Mahesh Babu Rudhra Varanasi First Look
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