SS Rajamouli Drops Mahesh Babu’s First Look As Rudhra From 'Varanasi' On His Birthday

Mahesh Babu's look from SS Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure epic Varanasi has finally been released. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, Rajamouli shared the first-look images of Babu as Rudhra, offering fans a glimpse of his character from the film’s Africa schedule.

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Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra Look From Varanasi

The newly released stills show Mahesh Babu dressed in a loose green shirt, surrounded by dense foliage against the striking backdrop of Africa. The images were captured during the film’s schedule near locations including Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara.

Rudhra’s appearance hints at a character with contrasting sides. The look captures both his fierce presence and a more vulnerable quality, giving audiences an early sense of the character Rajamouli has created for Babu.

Sharing the first look on social media, Rajamouli wrote, "Fierce isn’t his only shade…RUDHRA in #Varanasi."

Users React To Mahesh Babu's Look

As soon as Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra was released, social media was flooded with reactions from fans, who were quick to praise his striking appearance and screen presence.

One user wrote, "Carrying that attitude like only he can. This look is seriously something else."

One look wasn’t enough… here comes Rudhra in another avatar 🔥🔥@urstrulyMahesh carrying that attitude like only he can. This look is seriously something else ❤️‍🔥



#HBDSuperStarMahesh #MaheshBabu #Varanasi pic.twitter.com/FMihBCwEN6 — NST (@urstrulyNST) August 9, 2026

Another fan simply declared, "The king has arrived."

Praising the actor’s overall presence, a user said, "The Face. The Aura. The Stardom. A superstar who makes silence look powerful and simplicity look stylish."

The Face. The Aura. The Stardom. 🔥



A superstar who makes silence look powerful and simplicity look stylish.



Wishing the one and only @urstrulyMahesh a very Happy Birthday! ❤️#HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu #MaheshBabu #VARANASI pic.twitter.com/6hN9n1OnGa — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) August 9, 2026

Another fan combined the birthday wishes with praise for his new avatar, writing, "Happy Birthday to the king of the jungle."

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About Varanasi

Varanasi brings together Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the ambitious action-adventure.

Rajamouli had earlier unveiled Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ first-look stills as Mandakini on her 44th birthday, giving fans another glimpse into the film’s central characters.

With a reported budget of around ₹1,200–1,400 crore, Varanasi is being mounted on a massive scale and has generated considerable anticipation among fans of Indian cinema.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027.