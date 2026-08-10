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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s Action Thriller ‘7 Dogs’ Set For India Release THIS August

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s Action Thriller ‘7 Dogs’ Set For India Release THIS August

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s international action thriller 7 Dogs will release in Indian theatres on August 21. Here’s what to know about the film.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 03:11 PM (IST)

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are set to return to the big screen together with their international action thriller 7 Dogs. After making its way to audiences across the Middle East, the film is now scheduled for an India theatrical release on August 21. Both Bollywood stars appear in cameo roles, while Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz lead the film.

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7 Dogs India Release Date Confirmed

Salman Khan has confirmed that 7 Dogs will arrive in Indian cinemas on August 21. Sharing the film’s teaser, the actor shared the announcement of the film's release through his Instagram Story.

The announcement also describes 7 Dogs as a record-breaking hit in the Arab world, adding to the anticipation around its Indian release. The film is directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi and had already opened across the Middle East.

For Salman and Sanjay’s fans in India, the theatrical release means they’ll finally get to see the two stars’ appearances in the action thriller on the big screen.

Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt’s Teaser Appearances

The film’s teaser had already generated considerable interest when it was released last year. Sanjay Dutt appeared within the opening minute, seen pointing a gun at someone while sporting an intense, threatening expression.

Salman Khan arrived later in the teaser. Dressed in a pinstripe suit, the actor was shown with a knowing smile, giving fans a glimpse of his cameo in the film.

What Is 7 Dogs About?

7 Dogs centres on Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi, who captures Ghali Abu Dawood, a senior member of a secretive global criminal organisation known as 7 Dogs.

A year later, the syndicate resurfaces and begins trafficking a new drug called Pink Lady across the Middle East. Khalid is then forced to work with Ghali, the one person who has detailed knowledge of how the organisation operates.

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7 Dogs Cast And Salman-Sanjay Cameos

While Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have cameo appearances, Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz play the lead roles. The film has been produced by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Reports have suggested that Salman and Sanjay were approached for their cameos because of their close relationship with the producer. The two actors also travelled to Riyadh for a three-day shooting schedule in February last year.

The India release of 7 Dogs is particularly significant for fans who have enjoyed seeing Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt together over the years. The actors previously shared the screen in films including Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002).

Their pairing has remained popular with audiences, making their appearances in 7 Dogs another reunion for Bollywood fans. The duo also came together last year for Old Money, a track by Indo-Canadian rapper Dhillon that brought Bollywood nostalgia together with contemporary Punjabi music.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the India release date for '7 Dogs'?

The international action thriller '7 Dogs' is scheduled for an India theatrical release on August 21. Salman Khan confirmed this announcement via his Instagram Story.

What roles do Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt play in '7 Dogs'?

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt both appear in cameo roles in '7 Dogs'. The film is led by Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz.

What is the plot of '7 Dogs'?

The film centers on Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi, who captures a senior member of the '7 Dogs' criminal organization. A year later, Khalid must work with him to combat a new drug, Pink Lady.

Has '7 Dogs' been released elsewhere before its India debut?

Yes, '7 Dogs' had already opened across the Middle East, where it was described as a record-breaking hit. It is now set for its Indian theatrical release.

Who directed the film '7 Dogs'?

The film '7 Dogs' is directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi. It was produced by Turki Al-Sheikh.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Salman Khan ENtertainment News 7 Dogs 7 Dogs Release Date 7 Dogs India Release
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