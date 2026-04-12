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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Crore Net

Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Crore Net

Dhurandhar 2 makes history as the first Hindi film to cross Rs 1000 crore net in India, setting a new benchmark at the box office.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpasses Rs 1000 crore net in India.
  • First Hindi film to achieve this historic box office milestone.
  • Film shows remarkable staying power, collecting Rs 13.50 crore on Day 24.
  • Global gross nears Rs 1700 crore, challenging top Indian films.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved what once seemed unimaginable. The movie has redefined the trajectory of Hindi cinema. The Ranveer Singh starrer has surged past the Rs 1000 crore net mark in Hindi, a first in Indian box office history, cementing its status as a generational blockbuster.

ALSO READ: 'Dhurandhar 2' Makes 'Rasputin' Viral Again: Here's The Folk Song That Started It All

A Historic Milestone 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action spectacle reached this landmark within just 24 days, powered by audience reception and sustained momentum. Not only is it the first Hindi film to achieve this feat, but it is also the first time any film has crossed Rs 1000 crore net in a single language in India.

After a thunderous opening week exceeding Rs 600 crore, the film maintained remarkable consistency, with minimal drops in subsequent weeks, a rarity for big-ticket releases.

Across all languages, the film has amassed approximately Rs 1065 crore net in India, making it one of the highest-grossing films in the country.

Day 24 Box Office Collection

Despite expected slowdowns after a front-loaded opening and competition from external factors like the cricket season, the film has remarkable staying power.

On its 24th day, it collected Rs 13.50 crore net across 8,244 shows, taking its total India net to Rs 1,068.92 crore. Overseas, it added Rs 3.50 crore, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 1,691.30 crore.

After a brief dip on Day 23, the film witnessed a sharp 92.9% jump the following day, showing renewed audience interest over the weekend.

The film’s success isn’t limited to India. Globally, Dhurandhar 2 is closing in on the Rs 1700 crore mark and is expected to surpass it soon, potentially becoming only the fourth Indian film to reach this milestone.

Currently, it stands among the top-grossing Indian films worldwide, alongside giants like Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, while also challenging Pushpa 2: The Rule for a higher spot.

What Fuelled Dhurandhar 2's Massive Success?

This phenomenal box office run of Dhurandhar 2 isn't by chance. The film created history by becoming the first Hindi release to cross Rs 1000 crore nwt mark in India, setting a new benchmark for the industry. It opened to an explosive start, collecting over Rs 600 crore in debut week alone, and, unlike most big-ticket films, managed to hold its ground with minimal drops during weekdays.

What has further strengthened its run is the impressive global performance, with collections soaring past Rs 1,600 crore worldwide. The film enjoyed strong footfall across both single screens and multiplexes, driven by high repeat value and positive word-of-mouth.

The sequel advantage and strong recall from the first instalment played a crucial role in drawing audiences back to theatres. Above all, Ranveer Singh’s high-energy performance struck a chord with viewers across segments, making Dhurandhar 2 not just a blockbuster, but a cultural phenomenon.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest box office achievement of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed Rs 1000 crore net in Hindi, a first in Indian box office history. It also became the first film to cross Rs 1000 crore net in a single language in India.

How long did it take Dhurandhar: The Revenge to reach the Rs 1000 crore mark?

The action spectacle reached the Rs 1000 crore net mark in just 24 days. This was powered by strong audience reception and sustained momentum.

What are the worldwide gross collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Globally, Dhurandhar 2 is nearing Rs 1700 crore and is expected to surpass it soon. On day 24, the worldwide gross stood at Rs 1,691.30 crore.

What factors contributed to the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Key factors include its historic Rs 1000 crore Hindi net collection, an explosive opening week, strong global performance, high repeat value, positive word-of-mouth, sequel advantage, and Ranveer Singh's performance.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Entertainmnet News
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