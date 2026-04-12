Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Crore Net

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpasses Rs 1000 crore net in India.

First Hindi film to achieve this historic box office milestone.

Film shows remarkable staying power, collecting Rs 13.50 crore on Day 24.

Global gross nears Rs 1700 crore, challenging top Indian films.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved what once seemed unimaginable. The movie has redefined the trajectory of Hindi cinema. The Ranveer Singh starrer has surged past the Rs 1000 crore net mark in Hindi, a first in Indian box office history, cementing its status as a generational blockbuster.

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A Historic Milestone

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action spectacle reached this landmark within just 24 days, powered by audience reception and sustained momentum. Not only is it the first Hindi film to achieve this feat, but it is also the first time any film has crossed Rs 1000 crore net in a single language in India.

After a thunderous opening week exceeding Rs 600 crore, the film maintained remarkable consistency, with minimal drops in subsequent weeks, a rarity for big-ticket releases.

Across all languages, the film has amassed approximately Rs 1065 crore net in India, making it one of the highest-grossing films in the country.

Day 24 Box Office Collection

Despite expected slowdowns after a front-loaded opening and competition from external factors like the cricket season, the film has remarkable staying power.

On its 24th day, it collected Rs 13.50 crore net across 8,244 shows, taking its total India net to Rs 1,068.92 crore. Overseas, it added Rs 3.50 crore, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 1,691.30 crore.

After a brief dip on Day 23, the film witnessed a sharp 92.9% jump the following day, showing renewed audience interest over the weekend.

The film’s success isn’t limited to India. Globally, Dhurandhar 2 is closing in on the Rs 1700 crore mark and is expected to surpass it soon, potentially becoming only the fourth Indian film to reach this milestone.

Currently, it stands among the top-grossing Indian films worldwide, alongside giants like Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, while also challenging Pushpa 2: The Rule for a higher spot.

What Fuelled Dhurandhar 2's Massive Success?

This phenomenal box office run of Dhurandhar 2 isn't by chance. The film created history by becoming the first Hindi release to cross Rs 1000 crore nwt mark in India, setting a new benchmark for the industry. It opened to an explosive start, collecting over Rs 600 crore in debut week alone, and, unlike most big-ticket films, managed to hold its ground with minimal drops during weekdays.

What has further strengthened its run is the impressive global performance, with collections soaring past Rs 1,600 crore worldwide. The film enjoyed strong footfall across both single screens and multiplexes, driven by high repeat value and positive word-of-mouth.

The sequel advantage and strong recall from the first instalment played a crucial role in drawing audiences back to theatres. Above all, Ranveer Singh’s high-energy performance struck a chord with viewers across segments, making Dhurandhar 2 not just a blockbuster, but a cultural phenomenon.