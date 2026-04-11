Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: CBFC Calls Reports Linking Censor Board To Piracy ‘Baseless’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBFC's clarification builds trust in content security systems.

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be his last before he focuses fully on politics, was recently leaked online. While five-minute clips from the film surfaced on social media, there were also reports claiming that the entire movie had been uploaded on piracy websites. The makers acted quickly, and the clips were removed from social media. They have also initiated a legal action against those who are involved.

Amid the controversy, some reports alleged that the film had been leaked from the system of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the censor board has denied these claims, calling them “baseless and misleading”.

Baseless, Misleading Claims: CBFC

Press Information Bureau Mumbai shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the CBFC operates through a secure Key Delivery Message (KDM) system for all films submitted for certification, ensuring strict digital protection throughout the process.

“Reports claiming that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading,” it stated, adding that the board follows a secure system for all films submitted for certification.

The censor board explained, “CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification. Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed.”

“The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since,” it further clarified.

Reports claiming that the Tamil film “Jana Nayagan” was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading.



CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification.… pic.twitter.com/V8qwL7GotP — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) April 11, 2026

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan has been postponed indefinitely for now. The film was initially scheduled for release in October 2025 but was later shifted to January this year while still in production. However, it did not make it to theatres on January 9 after failing to secure CBFC clearance.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film features Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.

The movie is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before he transitions fully into politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. A new release date for the film is yet to be announced.