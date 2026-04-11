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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaJana Nayagan Leaked Online: CBFC Calls Reports Linking Censor Board To Piracy ‘Baseless’

Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: CBFC Calls Reports Linking Censor Board To Piracy ‘Baseless’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has dismissed claims that Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan was leaked from its system as “baseless and misleading”.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
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  • CBFC's clarification builds trust in content security systems.

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be his last before he focuses fully on politics, was recently leaked online. While five-minute clips from the film surfaced on social media, there were also reports claiming that the entire movie had been uploaded on piracy websites. The makers acted quickly, and the clips were removed from social media. They have also initiated a legal action against those who are involved. 

Amid the controversy, some reports alleged that the film had been leaked from the system of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the censor board has denied these claims, calling them “baseless and misleading”.

Baseless, Misleading Claims: CBFC 

Press Information Bureau Mumbai shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the CBFC operates through a secure Key Delivery Message (KDM) system for all films submitted for certification, ensuring strict digital protection throughout the process.

“Reports claiming that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading,” it stated, adding that the board follows a secure system for all films submitted for certification.

The censor board explained, “CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification. Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed.”

“The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since,” it further clarified.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan has been postponed indefinitely for now. The film was initially scheduled for release in October 2025 but was later shifted to January this year while still in production. However, it did not make it to theatres on January 9 after failing to secure CBFC clearance.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film features Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.

The movie is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before he transitions fully into politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. A new release date for the film is yet to be announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the source of the 'Jana Nayagan' leak rumors?

The rumors originated from unverified posts circulating online, which can easily turn into misinformation and affect public perception.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
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CBFC Vijay Jana Nayagan Movie Leak
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