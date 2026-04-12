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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAsha Bhosle Health Update: Granddaughter Says Singer Is Being Treated For ‘Extreme Exhaustion, Chest Infection’

Asha Bhosle Health Update: Granddaughter Says Singer Is Being Treated For ‘Extreme Exhaustion, Chest Infection’

Asha Bhosle, 92, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai following a chest infection.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asha Bhosle hospitalized for chest infection and exhaustion.
  • Singer admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai.
  • Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle requests privacy during treatment.
  • Treatment is ongoing with positive updates expected soon.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai.

Sources had earlier said she suffered cardiac arrest and also had pulmonary problems.

Zanai took to Instagram to share details about Bhosle’s health.

“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively,” she wrote.

Asha Bhosle, with a career spanning over eight decades, is known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers.

Among her most popular songs are ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’, ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’,‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’, ‘Piya Tu Ab to Aaja’, ‘Duniya Mein Logon Ko’, and ‘Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main’, among others.

Bhosle has recorded over 12,000 songs in different Indian languages and has been the voice for many leading ladies, from Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and also South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

In 2023, she performed at a special concert, ‘ASHA@90: Live in concert’, in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Bhosle is the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar. PTI KKP KRK

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Asha Bhosle admitted to the hospital?

Asha Bhosle was admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her granddaughter confirmed these details.

Which hospital was Asha Bhosle admitted to?

The legendary singer was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai. She is 92 years old.

What is Asha Bhosle known for?

Asha Bhosle is known for her versatile singing career spanning over eight decades, with many memorable melodies in various genres.

Published at : 12 Apr 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Health Update
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