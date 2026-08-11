Rahul Gandhi's Vacation Pic With Woman, Child Surfaces; BJP Raises Question

A photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sitting in a boat with a woman and a child has triggered a political controversy after Union Minister Giriraj Singh shared the image on X and sought details about when and where it was taken.

Singh also questioned the identity of the people accompanying the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "Rahul ji, where was this picture taken, when was it taken, and who are the people with you in this picture? I am curious to know!" Singh posted.

Rahul Gandhi has often faced criticism from the BJP over his foreign travel. His three-week overseas trip between June and July also became a subject of political attacks. It was not immediately clear whether the photograph shared by Singh was taken during that trip.

The image shows Gandhi sitting in a boat alongside a woman wearing a headscarf and sunglasses and a child dressed in a blue, full-sleeved swimming outfit.

Congress Identifies Woman And Child

The Congress subsequently clarified that the woman and child in the photograph were the wife and son of one of Rahul Gandhi's friends and that they were travelling together on a family holiday. The friend himself was not present in the photograph.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate hit back at Singh over his post. "The people in the picture are the wife and child of Rahul's friend. They were on a family vacation together. The friend is not in the photo," Shrinate said.

She also criticised Singh's comments, accusing him of having inappropriate intentions. Avi Dandiya, social media in-charge of the Indian Overseas Congress, said the photograph was taken at Lake Ray Roberts in Texas. "This photograph was taken at Lake Ray Roberts, Texas... Giriraj Singh, you can find out for yourself whether this is true or not," Dandiya posted.

Former Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV also responded to Singh's remarks, saying: "Curiosity isn't a good thing in old age... consult a good doctor."

BJP Steps Up Attack Over Rahul's Foreign Visits

The controversy comes amid renewed BJP criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his overseas travel. The Congress leader returned to India shortly before Parliament's Monsoon Session began.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya had earlier questioned Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip between June 22 and July 13 and sought details about his destinations, meetings and travel arrangements.

"Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip between June 22 and July 13 remains shrouded in mystery. Where did he go? Who did he meet? Who sponsored his travel and stay?" Malviya had posted.

He also questioned whether Gandhi's overseas engagements involved meetings that could have implications for India's political or strategic interests.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam also alleged that Gandhi had met India's "enemies" during his foreign visits and accused him of attempting to create instability in the country.

The BJP has previously claimed that Rahul Gandhi made 54 traceable foreign trips to countries including the UK, US, Italy, Germany, Qatar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Maldives and the UAE, besides alleging that he made a "secret" visit to Oman.

The party has also alleged a discrepancy between Gandhi's declared income and the expenditure incurred on his foreign travel, putting the estimated cost of the trips at around Rs 60 crore.

"Sworn declared income over 10 years? Mere Rs 11 crore... This is a massive funding scandal staring the nation," the BJP had said. The BJP also cited a 2025 CRPF communication to allege that several of Gandhi's overseas visits were made without the mandatory security protocol disclosures.