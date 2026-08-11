US Visa Crackdown Explained: Why More Than 175,000 Visas Have Been Revoked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US State Department revoked over 175,000 visas due to increased scrutiny.

Revocations linked to criminal charges, fraud, and immigration violations.

Cancellations included 'birth tourism' and foreign policy-related concerns.

More than 175,000 US visas issued to foreign nationals have been revoked, according to the US State Department, as the Donald Trump administration steps up scrutiny of people who hold or seek American visas.

The scale of the cancellations is significant, but the cases cited by the State Department also show that the administration's visa crackdown extends beyond conventional immigration violations. Most of the revocations were linked to encounters with law enforcement, while others involved alleged fraud, immigration-related concerns, statements seen as supporting violence and activities the US government considered relevant to foreign policy.

The latest action comes alongside a wider immigration enforcement drive under the Trump administration, which has included deportations and tighter screening of foreign nationals applying for US visas.

From Criminal Cases To Visa Fraud, Screening Has Expanded

The State Department said a large share of the cancelled visas belonged to foreign nationals who had faced law-enforcement encounters.

The offences cited range from assault, drunk driving, theft and drug-related offences to reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud and embezzlement.

Some of the cases highlighted by the department involve serious criminal allegations. One foreign national was charged with felony rape and sexual battery, including an alleged assault involving a mentally disabled victim. Another was charged with felony kidnapping, human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The department also cited cases involving alleged sexual offences against children and possession of child sexual abuse material.

In another case, a foreign national was arrested after allegedly being found driving with heroin while having a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

These examples form the bulk of the explanation offered by the State Department for the large number of visa cancellations: people who came under law-enforcement scrutiny and were subsequently considered unsuitable to retain their US visas.

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But The Crackdown Goes Beyond Criminal Charges

Not every case cited by the US government involves a conventional criminal offence.

The State Department has also pointed to alleged fraud and misuse of the immigration system. In one case, a foreign national who claimed to operate a legitimate business helping vulnerable patients with healthcare was accused of being involved in a Medicaid fraud scheme involving more than $5 million in fake medical services.

Another individual was allegedly running a company using false information, including fabricated revenue figures, and misleading investors into handing over millions of dollars. The person was also accused of using false claims and forged letters to obtain a US visa.

The department also cited a foreign national who entered the US to teach young students but was later arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting one of them.

Together, these cases indicate that the administration's review is not limited to what happens at the US border. Previous conduct and information uncovered after entry can also become relevant to whether an individual continues to hold a visa.

More Than 100 Visas Revoked In 'Birth Tourism' Cases

The State Department has separately highlighted another category of visa cancellations involving what it calls 'birth tourism'.

A US embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas belonging to parents accused of travelling to the United States primarily to give birth so that their children would receive US citizenship.

The department described the individuals as 'birth tourists' and included the cases as part of its wider effort to scrutinise how foreign nationals use US visas.

The cases show how the administration is also focusing on the stated purpose behind travel, rather than treating visa issuance as an entitlement that remains unchanged once granted.

Statements And Political Conduct Also Under Review

The administration's scrutiny has also extended to the conduct and public statements of foreign nationals.

The State Department said it revoked visas belonging to several foreign nationals who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

It said such cases were being reviewed as part of broader efforts to identify people whose actions or statements could raise concerns about public safety or US foreign policy.

The department has also said Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that several foreign nationals were deportable on foreign-policy grounds.

Those cases included a Cuban national allegedly linked to an influence operation connected to the Cuban communist regime and Iranian nationals alleged to have ties to the Iranian regime.

The department also cited a Laotian child sex offender who had been pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, as well as a Kuwaiti national who allegedly expressed a desire for violence against the US president and referred to Americans as his "enemy".

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What The US Is Signalling With The Visa Crackdown

The latest cancellations come as the Trump administration has simultaneously tightened scrutiny of new visa applicants, including through expanded screening of social media activity.

The State Department said the cancellations are part of its continuing review of foreign nationals who hold US visas. The administration has also deported large numbers of migrants, including some who had valid visas.

The department's message is that holding a visa does not guarantee continued permission to enter the United States.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio's leadership, the State Department will continue to identify, investigate, and revoke the visas of foreign nationals who threaten the safety of the American people," the department said.

It summed up the administration's position in a simple line: "A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right."

For foreign nationals planning to travel to the US, the latest action signals a more intensive approach to visa scrutiny, with criminal conduct, alleged misuse of the immigration system and certain public statements or affiliations all featuring in the cases the State Department has chosen to highlight.