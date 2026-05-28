DK Shivakumar Set to Take Oath As Karnataka CM On Monday: Sources

Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan, paving the way for a leadership change in the Congress-led government. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was away from Bengaluru for personal reasons, is expected to return by 7:30 pm and formally accept the resignation.

Addressing a press conference after submitting his resignation, Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Congress high command had conveyed its decision to him two days ago.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation: Cong Leader Gets Emotional, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM

“I have submitted my resignation to the Governor’s Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office,” Siddaramaiah said.

The veteran Congress leader said he was confident the Governor would accept the resignation in accordance with constitutional norms, stressing that the Congress still enjoys a clear majority in the Assembly.

“I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me earlier to resign. We are in an absolute majority. Therefore, it is constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed to form the government,” he added.

During the press conference, Siddaramaiah turned emotional while reflecting on his political journey and said he had never imagined becoming an MLA, minister, or Chief Minister.

'Will Not Go Rajya Sabha'

Siddaramaiah, after the reports came that Congress offered him Rajya Sabha seat, said that he had politely declined the offer. He wanted to continue in state politics as two years as MLA still leaft.

“The Congress top brass offered me a Rajya Sabha seat, but I politely declined as I have no interest in national politics. I will remain in state politics, as I still have two years left to serve as an MLA,” says Congress leader Siddaramaiah after announcing resignation as CM.

Breakfast-Meet

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah hosted a key breakfast meeting with cabinet colleagues and senior Congress leaders at his official residence in Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the meeting along with several ministers, amid intense speculation over the leadership transition.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hugs DK Shivakumar At Breakfast Meet; Resignation At 3 PM

While the Congress has not officially named Siddaramaiah’s successor, party insiders indicate that DK Shivakumar is set to become the next Chief Minister.