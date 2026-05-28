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HomeNewsIndiaAfter Siddaramaiah’s Resignation, DK Shivakumar Set to Take Oath As Karnataka CM On Monday: Sources

After Siddaramaiah’s Resignation, DK Shivakumar Set to Take Oath As Karnataka CM On Monday: Sources

DK Shivakumar is set to become Karnataka CM on Monday after Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday. Siddaramaiah said he declined a Rajya Sabha offer and will remain active in state politics.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 28 May 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted resignation on Thursday.
  • Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expected to accept the resignation.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar is all set to take the oath on Monday after Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation on Thursday, as per sources. 

Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation

Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan, paving the way for a leadership change in the Congress-led government. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was away from Bengaluru for personal reasons, is expected to return by 7:30 pm and formally accept the resignation.

Addressing a press conference after submitting his resignation, Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Congress high command had conveyed its decision to him two days ago.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation: Cong Leader Gets Emotional, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM

“I have submitted my resignation to the Governor’s Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office,” Siddaramaiah said.

The veteran Congress leader said he was confident the Governor would accept the resignation in accordance with constitutional norms, stressing that the Congress still enjoys a clear majority in the Assembly.

“I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me earlier to resign. We are in an absolute majority. Therefore, it is constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed to form the government,” he added.

During the press conference, Siddaramaiah turned emotional while reflecting on his political journey and said he had never imagined becoming an MLA, minister, or Chief Minister.

'Will Not Go Rajya Sabha'

Siddaramaiah, after the reports came that Congress offered him Rajya Sabha seat, said that he had politely declined the offer. He wanted to continue in state politics as two years as MLA still leaft.

 “The Congress top brass offered me a Rajya Sabha seat, but I politely declined as I have no interest in national politics. I will remain in state politics, as I still have two years left to serve as an MLA,” says Congress leader Siddaramaiah after announcing resignation as CM.

Breakfast-Meet

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah hosted a key breakfast meeting with cabinet colleagues and senior Congress leaders at his official residence in Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the meeting along with several ministers, amid intense speculation over the leadership transition.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hugs DK Shivakumar At Breakfast Meet; Resignation At 3 PM

While the Congress has not officially named Siddaramaiah’s successor, party insiders indicate that DK Shivakumar is set to become the next Chief Minister.

Before You Go

Bashir Badr Death: Legendary Urdu Poet Passes Away in Bhopal, Leaves Behind Timeless Legacy of Shayari

Input By : Aashish Singh

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expected to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka?

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is all set to take the oath on Monday, following Siddaramaiah's resignation.

Why did Siddaramaiah submit his resignation?

Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation as Chief Minister after the Congress high command conveyed its decision to him.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Karnataka CM Rajya Sabha DK Shivkumar SIddaramaiah DK Shivkumar To Take Oath
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