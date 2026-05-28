Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is all set to take the oath on Monday, following Siddaramaiah's resignation.
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After Siddaramaiah’s Resignation, DK Shivakumar Set to Take Oath As Karnataka CM On Monday: Sources
DK Shivakumar is set to become Karnataka CM on Monday after Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday. Siddaramaiah said he declined a Rajya Sabha offer and will remain active in state politics.
- Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted resignation on Thursday.
- Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expected to accept the resignation.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar is all set to take the oath on Monday after Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation on Thursday, as per sources.
Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation
Before You Go
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Input By : Aashish Singh
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is expected to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka?
Why did Siddaramaiah submit his resignation?
Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation as Chief Minister after the Congress high command conveyed its decision to him.
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