Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta’s Alleged Suicide Note To Daughter Sent For Forensic Examination

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police examine note hinting no one responsible for director's death.

Handwritten note found in envelope with cinematography magazine.

Note sent for forensic verification to confirm filmmaker's handwriting.

Filmmaker Anik Dutta died after falling from Kolkata residence.

The sudden death of National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta has left the Bengali film industry in shock. A day after his death, fresh details are now emerging from the ongoing investigation. Police are currently examining the note while continuing their probe into the circumstances surrounding the filmmaker’s death.

ALSO READ: ‘No One Is Responsible’: Note Found After Death Of Bengali Director Anik Dutta, Probe On

Police Investigating Handwritten Note

As reported by PTI, citing police officials, the alleged note mentioned that nobody should be held responsible for his death. Investigators are now working to verify whether the handwriting belongs to Dutta and are reviewing every possible angle linked to the incident.

Sources said the note was reportedly discovered inside a white envelope placed within a magazine titled Cinematography Art. It was allegedly recovered from the rooftop of the filmmaker’s former wife’s residence in Kolkata. However, officials have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the document.

Note Sent For Forensic Verification

Police have reportedly forwarded the handwritten document for forensic examination. Authorities are expected to determine whether the handwriting matches samples belonging to the filmmaker. Investigators continue to treat the note as a crucial part of the case while piecing together the events leading up to the tragedy.

Dutta reportedly died on May 27 after falling from the terrace of a residence in Kolkata. He suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria, where doctors later declared him dead.

ALSO READ: Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta Passes Away After Falling From Kolkata Building’s Sixth-Floor Terrace

Bengali Cinema Mourns A Celebrated Filmmaker

Anik Dutta was 66 and is survived by his wife and daughter. His death has deeply saddened admirers of Bengali cinema, especially as he remained actively involved in filmmaking until recently.

Reports also claimed that the director had expressed concerns that his latest project might become his final release.

At the time of his death, Dutta was reportedly working on Aparajito 2. His most recent film, Joto Kando Kolkatatei, starring Abir Chatterjee, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed and Dulal Lahiri, released in September last year.