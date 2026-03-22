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Ranveer Singh’s latest action spectacle Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its extraordinary box office run, making headlines with a historic global milestone. Within just three days of release, the film has crossed the coveted Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, firmly establishing itself as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

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Massive Day 3 Numbers Drive Historic Run

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film registered a staggering Rs 113.00 crore net in India on its third day alone across 20,917 shows. This strong performance has pushed its domestic net total to Rs 339.27 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 404.54 crore so far.

The momentum shows no signs of slowing down, with packed theatres and impressive occupancy rates reflecting the film’s widespread appeal.

Overseas Markets Add To The Spectacle

Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 has also performed exceptionally well. The overseas gross has reached Rs 96.50 crore, taking the film’s total worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 501.04 crore.

This rapid ascent into the Rs 500 crore club highlights the film’s strong global connect and reinforces its position as a major international success for Hindi cinema.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown

The film’s consistent growth over its first three days showcases its strong word-of-mouth and audience pull:

Day 0 (Wednesday): Rs 43 crore

Rs 43 crore Thursday: Rs 102.55 crore

Rs 102.55 crore Friday: Rs 80.72 crore

Rs 80.72 crore Saturday: Rs 113 crore

Rs 113 crore Total: Rs 339.27 crore net in India

Record-Breaking Occupancy And Advance Sales

The film’s popularity in key markets, especially in North America, has been remarkable. With over 4,405 shows running across the USA and Canada, Dhurandhar 2 has secured one of the widest releases for an Indian film in the region.

Even before final spot bookings, the film sold more than two lakh tickets for Day 3, generating approximately Rs 23.70 crore in advance sales alone. With occupancy peaking at around 73% during the weekend, the film has seen tremendous demand across languages, particularly in Hindi, which contributed the lion’s share of earnings.

A New Benchmark For Bollywood Blockbusters

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is being hailed as a game-changer for Bollywood’s action genre. The film has already outperformed several major releases, including Stree 2, Jawan, Animal, and Pathaan, within just a few days of release.

Having surpassed its predecessor and now eyeing the record held by Pushpa 2, the film is emerging as a serious contender for the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.