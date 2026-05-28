Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRelief From Heatwave! Delhi-NCR Weather Takes Sudden Turn, Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City

Relief From Heatwave! Delhi-NCR Weather Takes Sudden Turn, Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds lashed Delhi-NCR, bringing relief from heatwave conditions. IMD issued an alert till 8:30 pm and warned of more storms across north India.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 28 May 2026 07:32 PM (IST)

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday evening as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds lashed several parts of the region.

Many areas across the national capital experienced gusty winds, lightning and intense cloud activity, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat that had gripped the city over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rainfall till 8:30 pm. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during the adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, IMD reported that Delhi-NCR and several regions across north India are expected to witness strong thunderstorms, rainfall and dust storms between May 28 and May 31. Wind speeds in Delhi could reach up to 70-80 kmph, accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall in many areas.

As per the IMD, the thundersquall (wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi on May 28 and 29

"Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir on 28th & 29th; Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 30th; Rajasthan on 28th May. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 29th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 29th & 30th May. Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 28th & 29th May and East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on 29th May," IMD said in a post on X.

Before You Go

Bashir Badr Death: Legendary Urdu Poet Passes Away in Bhopal, Leaves Behind Timeless Legacy of Shayari

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 28 May 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rains Breaking News ABP Live Delhi NCR Weather Rain In Delhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief From Heatwave! Delhi-NCR Weather Takes Sudden Turn, Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City
Delhi-NCR Weather Takes Sudden Turn, Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City
Cities
Heatwave Packing Its Bags In Delhi? IMD Predicts Rain, Dust Storms And 80 KMPH Winds
Heatwave Packing Its Bags In Delhi? IMD Predicts Rain, Dust Storms And 80 KMPH Winds
Cities
Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Chowk And Sports Complex; Britannia Chowk Gets New Identity
Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Chowk And Sports Complex; Britannia Chowk Gets New Identity
Cities
Eid Prayers On Jaipur Roads Trigger Row, Delhi-Jaipur Highway Shut For Hours
Eid Prayers On Jaipur Roads Trigger Row, Delhi-Jaipur Highway Shut For Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Bashir Badr Death: Legendary Urdu Poet Passes Away in Bhopal, Leaves Behind Timeless Legacy of Shayari
Breaking: BJP Announces New State Chiefs for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Tripura Ahead of Key Poll Battles
Breaking: Karnataka Power Shift Complete: Siddaramaiah Resigns, DK Shivakumar Set to Take Over
Breaking: Amit Shah Claims Illegal Infiltrators Leaving Bengal as BJP Govt Tightens Crackdown
Tusha Sharma Death: CBI Tightens Grip as Giribala Singh’s Arrest Looms Large
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget