Delhi-NCR Weather Takes Sudden Turn, Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday evening as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds lashed several parts of the region.

Many areas across the national capital experienced gusty winds, lightning and intense cloud activity, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat that had gripped the city over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rainfall till 8:30 pm. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during the adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, IMD reported that Delhi-NCR and several regions across north India are expected to witness strong thunderstorms, rainfall and dust storms between May 28 and May 31. Wind speeds in Delhi could reach up to 70-80 kmph, accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall in many areas.

As per the IMD, the thundersquall (wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi on May 28 and 29

"Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir on 28th & 29th; Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 30th; Rajasthan on 28th May. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 29th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 29th & 30th May. Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 28th & 29th May and East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on 29th May," IMD said in a post on X.