'Politely Declined': Siddaramaiah Rejects Rajya Sabha Offer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Siddaramaiah declined Rajya Sabha offer to stay active in state politics.

He is committed to serving Karnataka as an MLA.

He will continue fighting against communal forces in politics.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he had politely declined the Congress high command’s offer to move to the Rajya Sabha after stepping down as Karnataka Chief Minister, asserting that he would continue to remain active in state politics.

Speaking at a packed press conference at his residence-cum-office ‘Krishna’ shortly after submitting his resignation at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said he was not interested in national politics and intended to serve the people of Karnataka for the remainder of his term as MLA from Varuna.

“The Congress top brass offered me a Rajya Sabha seat, but I politely declined as I have no interest in national politics,” he said.

‘Will Continue To Serve Karnataka’

The senior Congress leader stressed that he would continue working in Karnataka, noting that two years still remain in his tenure as an MLA.

“The people have elected me for five years, and two years are still left. Till then, I will work for the people of Karnataka and for the people of my constituency,” Siddaramaiah added.

When asked about his political future, he said he would continue to stay active in politics and fight against communal forces.

Siddaramaiah Denies Resigning Under Pressure

Responding to questions over the reasons behind his resignation, Siddaramaiah reiterated that he had always maintained he would step down whenever directed by the Congress leadership.

“I had said from the beginning that I would resign whenever the high command asked me to do so,” he said.

Rejecting suggestions that he resigned under pressure from the party leadership, Siddaramaiah said the decision was entirely voluntary.

“What pressure? I voluntarily resigned immediately after the high command asked me to do so,” he remarked.