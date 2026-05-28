Exclusive | Air Force May Help Transport Re-NEET Papers, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Education Minister admits NEET irregularities were unacceptable, promises action.

Teachers compromised question paper process; exam mafia to be busted.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday admitted that the irregularities in the NEET paper leak case “should not have happened” and assured strict action against those involved.

In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, Pradhan said the government would get to the root of the exam leak racket and crack down on the “exam mafia.” He alleged that some teachers entrusted with preparing question papers compromised the system and leaked the papers.

“Teachers who were trusted with the responsibility of setting question papers formed groups for translation work, and some among them compromised the process and leaked the papers,” the minister said.

Pradhan added that fresh revelations were emerging daily in the case and described exam malpractice as a growing social problem.

“Breaking examinations through unfair means and money power has become a social disease. Society must unite and create awareness against it,” he said.

The minister said the government faced the challenge of ensuring that honest students did not suffer because of the controversy. “We had to take a very difficult decision, which has also caused us pain,” he added.

Watch Interview:

Air Force May Assist In Re-NEET Logistics

Responding to questions on whether the armed forces would assist in conducting the re-NEET exam, Pradhan said the government was adopting a “whole-of-government approach” involving multiple agencies.

He said the Postal Department, Home Ministry and state governments had played an important role in previous examinations and their support would continue.

Pradhan also indicated that the Indian Air Force could be roped in to help transport question papers quickly and securely to examination centres.

“There is a thought process to involve the Air Force in delivering question papers so they can reach destinations faster,” he said.

‘Major Steps Taken In Students’ Interest’

The Education Minister said the government was adopting a “holistic approach” to ensure transparency, confidentiality and convenience for students in the upcoming examinations.

He said all candidates who had applied for the earlier NEET exam would receive a full refund of their application fees, while the upcoming examination would be conducted free of cost to reduce financial burden on students.

Pradhan added that students had also been given the option to change their examination centres, with lakhs of candidates selecting new centres according to their convenience.

Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over CBSE Row

Reacting to allegations made by Rahul Gandhi over the CBSE controversy, Pradhan said this was not the time for political attacks and stressed that students’ mental well-being and future should remain the top priority.

“Rahul Gandhi has lost balance and is displaying fake aggression,” Pradhan said.

He further claimed that the company being questioned over the CBSE issue continues to operate in Congress and opposition-ruled states such as Telangana and Karnataka.

According to the minister, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) awarded the contract through a competitive process while fully adhering to the Government of India’s procurement policy and prescribed procedures.

Pradhan also said the government had constituted a panel of IIT experts to conduct a thorough inquiry into concerns related to the company’s technical capabilities and the challenges raised in the controversy.

“If any deficiency or irregularity is found, no one will be spared,” he said.