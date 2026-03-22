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HomeEntertainment'People Should Be Ashamed': Anupam Kher Defends Dhurandhar 2 Against ‘Propaganda’ Claims

'People Should Be Ashamed': Anupam Kher Defends Dhurandhar 2 Against ‘Propaganda’ Claims

Anupam Kher reacts strongly to Dhurandhar 2 being labelled propaganda, praises Ranveer Singh’s film, calling it powerful, emotional and impactful.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate headlines, not just for its box office success, but also for the debate surrounding it. Amid claims branding the film as “propaganda”, veteran actor Anupam Kher has stepped forward with a strong and emotional response, firmly defending the film and its intent.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Breaks Records

'People Should Be Ashamed': Kher’s Strong Reaction

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In a detailed post and accompanying video shared on social media, Anupam Kher expressed his disappointment over the criticism directed at the film. While addressing the controversy, he said:

“I feel so sad and pity for those who call the film propaganda movie. Initially I got angry because they tried to call Kashmir Files, Dhurandhar 1 and 2 propaganda movies. But they should be ashamed of themselves to call it propaganda film. If you can't tolerate such a movie, you also make one such film. It's a film that shows modern India, apart from the drama of the movie."

His words underline both frustration and conviction, as he stood firmly by the film’s vision and message.

A Film That 'Stays With You'

Kher didn’t hold back in praising Dhurandhar 2, calling it an outstanding cinematic experience. He described the film as something that lingers long after the credits roll, noting that it creates a deep emotional impact rather than just offering surface-level entertainment.

He further mentioned that the film is not merely something to watch, but something to feel and experience. According to him, the storytelling unfolds in a way that connects quietly yet powerfully with the audience, leaving behind a lasting impression.

Praise For The Cast And Crew

The veteran actor extended his appreciation to the entire team, highlighting their efforts in creating a film that is both emotionally rich and cinematically strong. He also singled out Sanjay Dutt for his performance, noting that it adds significant weight to the narrative.

Additionally, Kher credited Ranveer Singh for his performance in the film, praising his restraint and realism. In a conversation, he pointed out how Singh avoided overacting and instead maintained a composed presence, which ultimately enhanced the authenticity of the film and elevated the surrounding performances.

Ranveer Singh And Rakesh Bedi Respond

(Image Source: Instagram/@anupampkher)
(Image Source: Instagram/@anupampkher)

Following Kher’s heartfelt reaction, Ranveer Singh expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the veteran actor’s influence on his own journey. He wrote in response:

“Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir."

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who is also part of the film, added a lighter note, calling Kher’s reaction honest.

A Film At The Centre Of Attention

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has been released on a grand scale and is already generating significant buzz. With strong advance bookings, a star-studded cast, and a gripping storyline, the film has captured widespread attention.

As discussions around its themes continue, one thing remains clear, Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film sparking box office records, but also conversations that go far beyond the cinema hall.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is 'Dhurandhar 2' facing criticism?

The film is being called a 'propaganda movie' by some critics, which has led to a debate around its intent and themes.

What is Anupam Kher's stance on the criticism?

Anupam Kher has strongly defended the film, expressing disappointment and urging critics to be ashamed of labeling it as propaganda.

How does Anupam Kher describe 'Dhurandhar 2'?

He calls it an outstanding cinematic experience that creates a deep emotional impact and lingers with the audience, showcasing modern India.

How did Anupam Kher praise the actors?

Kher appreciated the entire team, specifically mentioning Sanjay Dutt's impactful performance and Ranveer Singh's restrained and realistic portrayal.

What was Ranveer Singh's reaction to Anupam Kher's defense?

Ranveer Singh expressed deep gratitude, stating that Kher's words were a huge honor and that he was inspired by his artistry.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Propaganda
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