'People Should Be Ashamed': Anupam Kher Defends Dhurandhar 2 Against ‘Propaganda’ Claims

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate headlines, not just for its box office success, but also for the debate surrounding it. Amid claims branding the film as “propaganda”, veteran actor Anupam Kher has stepped forward with a strong and emotional response, firmly defending the film and its intent.

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'People Should Be Ashamed': Kher’s Strong Reaction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In a detailed post and accompanying video shared on social media, Anupam Kher expressed his disappointment over the criticism directed at the film. While addressing the controversy, he said:

“I feel so sad and pity for those who call the film propaganda movie. Initially I got angry because they tried to call Kashmir Files, Dhurandhar 1 and 2 propaganda movies. But they should be ashamed of themselves to call it propaganda film. If you can't tolerate such a movie, you also make one such film. It's a film that shows modern India, apart from the drama of the movie."

His words underline both frustration and conviction, as he stood firmly by the film’s vision and message.

A Film That 'Stays With You'

Kher didn’t hold back in praising Dhurandhar 2, calling it an outstanding cinematic experience. He described the film as something that lingers long after the credits roll, noting that it creates a deep emotional impact rather than just offering surface-level entertainment.

He further mentioned that the film is not merely something to watch, but something to feel and experience. According to him, the storytelling unfolds in a way that connects quietly yet powerfully with the audience, leaving behind a lasting impression.

Praise For The Cast And Crew

The veteran actor extended his appreciation to the entire team, highlighting their efforts in creating a film that is both emotionally rich and cinematically strong. He also singled out Sanjay Dutt for his performance, noting that it adds significant weight to the narrative.

Additionally, Kher credited Ranveer Singh for his performance in the film, praising his restraint and realism. In a conversation, he pointed out how Singh avoided overacting and instead maintained a composed presence, which ultimately enhanced the authenticity of the film and elevated the surrounding performances.

Ranveer Singh And Rakesh Bedi Respond

(Image Source: Instagram/@anupampkher)

Following Kher’s heartfelt reaction, Ranveer Singh expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the veteran actor’s influence on his own journey. He wrote in response:

“Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir."

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who is also part of the film, added a lighter note, calling Kher’s reaction honest.

A Film At The Centre Of Attention

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has been released on a grand scale and is already generating significant buzz. With strong advance bookings, a star-studded cast, and a gripping storyline, the film has captured widespread attention.

As discussions around its themes continue, one thing remains clear, Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film sparking box office records, but also conversations that go far beyond the cinema hall.