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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRajinikanth Calls RJ Balaji After Watching Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu; Says It's A 'Big Hit'

Rajinikanth Calls RJ Balaji After Watching Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu; Says It's A 'Big Hit'

Rajinikanth called RJ Balaji to praise Karuppu. Suriya's fantasy drama crossed Rs 200 crore globally in 7 days, becoming the first Tamil film in 9 months to cross Rs 100 crore nett domestically.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 May 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The film is the first major Tamil hit since 'Coolie'.

Superstar Rajinikanth personally called director RJ Balaji to congratulate him after watching Karuppu, the fantasy action drama starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan that has become one of Tamil cinema's biggest box office successes in recent times. The director said that the veteran actor reached out after watching the film and congratulated him in his signature style.

"Balaji, super, super, super, you have achieved; you have achieved. What a big hit! We will meet again soon," that's what Balaji told Rajinikanth.

Balaji shared the details of this special phone call in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, where he recalled the warm words Rajinikanth had for him. Balaji also noted that this is something Rajinikanth often does. Whenever a good film releases in theatres, the actor makes it a point to either meet the team in person or call them up to appreciate their work.

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Karuppu Crosses Rs 200 Crore Globally

The film has had a remarkable run at the box office since its release. Within just seven days of hitting theatres, Karuppu crossed the Rs 100 crore nett mark domestically and surpassed Rs 200 crore in global collections. The numbers have given Suriya one of the strongest commercial outings of his recent career and have brought a much-needed boost to Kollywood, which had been waiting for a big theatrical winner in 2026.

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First Big Tamil Hit Since Coolie

Karuppu also became the first Tamil film in nearly nine months to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore nett mark in India. The last film to achieve this was Rajinikanth's Coolie, which released during the Independence Day weekend last year and collected Rs 285 crore nett domestically and over Rs 518 crore worldwide. With Karuppu now replicating that kind of momentum, the Tamil film industry has reason to feel optimistic about the months ahead.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the last time a Tamil film crossed Rs 100 crore nett in India before Karuppu?

The last Tamil film to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore nett mark in India was Rajinikanth's Coolie, which released during the Independence Day weekend last year.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth RJ Balaji Karuppu RJ Balaji New Movie
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