Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nearly 40% of West Bengal winners secured victory with less than 50% votes.

Voter turnout surged to 93.7%, significantly higher than 2021.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and West Bengal Election Watch has revealed that nearly 40 per cent of candidates who won the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections secured victory with less than 50 per cent of the votes polled in their constituencies.

The analysis covered results from 293 of the state’s 294 Assembly seats, excluding Falta. According to the report, voter turnout in the 2026 elections stood at 93.7 per cent, a sharp rise from the 82.3 per cent turnout recorded in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The findings showed that winning candidates received an average of 50.43 per cent of the votes polled, slightly higher than the 50.16 per cent average in 2021. Of the 293 winners analysed, 175 candidates, or 60 per cent, won with more than half of the votes polled in their constituencies, while 118 winners secured victory with less than 50 per cent vote share.

The report further noted that winning candidates represented an average of 47.20 per cent of the total registered electorate, compared to 41.29 per cent in the previous Assembly elections.

Candidates With Criminal Cases Under Scanner

ADR also examined the electoral performance of candidates with criminal backgrounds. Among the 191 winners who had declared criminal cases, 121 candidates, or 63 per cent, won with a vote share of 50 per cent or higher. Of these, 107 defeated runners-up with clean backgrounds. In contrast, 51 of the 102 winners with clean records defeated candidates who had declared criminal cases.

Wealth Factor In Elections

The report highlighted the influence of wealth in the elections as well. Among the 179 crorepati winners, 62 defeated non-crorepati opponents.

The analysis also pointed to several closely contested seats. Five winners secured victory margins of less than 1,000 votes, while only three candidates won by margins exceeding 40 per cent of the votes polled.

Women Winners And Re-Elected MLAs

On women’s representation, the report said 37 women emerged victorious in the elections, each securing more than 35 per cent vote share. BJP leader Sikha Chatterjee from Dabgram-Fulbari recorded the highest vote share among women winners at 66 per cent and won by a margin of 39 per cent.

Among the 102 re-elected MLAs, none won with less than 30 per cent vote share, while 64 legislators secured more than 50 per cent vote share. However, 35 returning MLAs won by margins of less than 10 per cent.

Nearly 5 Lakh Votes Cast For NOTA

The report also analysed the use of the None of the Above (NOTA) option. It stated that 4,94,932 votes, accounting for 0.78 per cent of the total 6.37 crore votes polled, were cast for NOTA in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared on May 4.