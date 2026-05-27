Mika Singh is backing Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 controversy and feels the actor is being treated unfairly. He plans to speak with a film body to understand the situation better.
Mika Singh Backs Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Fallout With Farhan Akhtar, Says ‘Will Talk To FWICE’
Mika Singh has backed Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 controversy, saying he will speak to a film body about the issue.
- Mika Singh supports Ranveer Singh amid
- Singer plans to discuss Ranveer's situation with film body.
- Mika questions treatment, calls for fairness and discussion.
- Ranveer Singh remains silent on
Actor-singer Mika Singh has come out in support of Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy, saying he plans to speak to a film body regarding the matter. The singer defended Ranveer at a time when the actor is facing criticism and an industry-wide non-cooperation directive over his reported exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Mika also questioned the treatment being meted out to Ranveer, calling for fairness and understanding in the situation.
Mika Singh Backs Ranveer Singh
Speaking about the controversy, Mika Singh expressed support for Ranveer Singh and said he was willing to intervene. According to Mika, he intends to raise the issue with the relevant film body and understand what exactly led to the conflict. Backing the actor, Mika reportedly said that Ranveer Singh is hardworking and has contributed significantly to the film industry. He suggested that decisions involving actors should be handled carefully and not rushed without hearing every side. Speaking to Viral Bhayani, the singer said," Ranveer Singh is such a good and down-to-earth person. I know FWICE very well, and I’ll personally meet them and talk to them. After all, we are the bhais.”
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Mika Questions The Row Around Don 3
The controversy began after reports surfaced that Ranveer Singh had exited Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, shortly before filming was expected to begin. Following this, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, effectively restricting members from working with him until the dispute is resolved.
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Mika reportedly reacted to the developments by questioning whether the matter had escalated unnecessarily. He indicated that conversations should happen before strict decisions are taken, especially involving someone who has worked consistently in the industry.
Ranveer Singh Maintains Silence
Amid the growing controversy, Ranveer Singh has largely maintained silence on the matter. In an official statement released earlier, the actor’s spokesperson said, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise.” The statement added that the actor chose not to comment publicly because “professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”
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The statement further mentioned that despite speculation around the issue, Ranveer had no intention of contributing to public conjecture and wished the Don franchise continued success. The Don 3 row continues to attract reactions from across the entertainment industry, with Mika Singh now becoming one of the latest public figures to voice support for Ranveer Singh.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Mika Singh supporting Ranveer Singh?
What is the Don 3 controversy?
Reports suggest Ranveer Singh exited Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 before filming began. This led to a non-cooperation directive against him from FWICE.
What action is Mika Singh planning to take?
Mika Singh intends to personally meet with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to discuss the issue. He wants to understand the conflict and advocate for Ranveer.
How has Ranveer Singh responded to the controversy?
Ranveer Singh has remained largely silent publicly. His spokesperson stated he respects the film fraternity and professional discussions are best handled privately.