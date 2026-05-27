Vijay Deverakonda's 'R' Pendant At Airport Has Fans Convinced It Is All About Rashmika Mandanna

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Their new film, 'Ranabaali,' is a historical drama releasing September 11.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have barely let the wedding dust settle, and he is already making fans go weak in the knees. The actor was recently papped at the airport with his wife, but it was not the star couple's appearance together that got everyone talking. It was a small, quiet detail around Vijay's neck that sent the Internet into a frenzy.

Vijay's Pendant Steals Show

In a video doing the rounds on Instagram, Vijay was seen walking out of the airport with Rashmika, dressed simply in a beige T-shirt and dark trousers. Fans, however, had their eyes fixed on the chain he wore, which carried a pendant shaped like the letter 'R'. The assumption was almost instant: the 'R' stood for Rashmika.

The comment section filled up quickly. "Seeing them together increases the hype. Newlywed coded and so in love," one fan wrote. Others kept it simpler with "My love Vijay and Rashmika," and "They are my favourites".

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From Co-Stars To Husband And Wife

Vijay and Rashmika first shared screen space in Geetha Govindam, a film that clicked big at the box office and left audiences rooting for them both on and off screen. They reunited again for Dear Comrade. Through all of it, the two kept their personal lives close to the chest, with neither confirming nor denying the relationship, even as fans connected the dots through shared holiday glimpses and matching locations on social media.

That changed last year when the couple announced their engagement. On February 26, they got married in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony, and the wedding photos became one of the most talked-about moments of the year online. The reception in Hyderabad brought together names like Ram Charan, Nani, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and Allu Arjun. The couple also organised a fan meet-and-greet and distributed sweets, making their celebration feel a little more personal.

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What To Expect From Ranabaali

The pendant spotting comes right as the couple is gearing up for their third film together, and their first as a married pair. Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set between 1854 and 1878. The makers have described the film as a cinematic reconstruction of a forgotten era, pieced together from real accounts, oral histories, and records that, according to them, were left out of mainstream history books. Ranabaali is slated to release in theatres on September 11.