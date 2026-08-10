Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tabu introduces Gauri Hegde, a tough Income Tax officer.

Hegde is a fierce, fearless officer confronting criminals forcefully.

Vijay Sethupathi portrays a mysterious blind beggar in the film.

Film production is complete; release date not yet announced.

Tabu has introduced her character Gauri Hegde from Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, starring Vijay Sethupathi. In the first-look video, the actor plays a tough Income Tax officer who does not hesitate to confront criminals or anyone who challenges her authority. Tabu is seen in several action-heavy moments, including fights, slaps and an interrogation involving Vijay Sethupathi’s character. The actor has also spoken about adapting to the Hyderabadi dialect for the role. Her introduction has received a positive response from fans, who have praised her commanding screen presence and the character’s strong personality.

Tabu’s Gauri Hegde

Tabu shared the character video on social media, introducing Gauri Hegde as an officer who stands her ground without hesitation. Sharing the clip, Tabu wrote, "Introducing you all GAURI HEGDE." She further described the character as someone who is "fierce, fearless and always ready to stand her ground".

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The actor also spoke about working with the Hyderabadi dialect, writing, "So much fun speaking the Hyderabadi dialect!" The video presents Gauri as a formidable presence within the department. She is portrayed as the "devil in the department" and is described as "ruthless, merciless and courageous". Several sequences show her confronting and physically taking on people on the wrong side of the law.

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Towards the end of the clip, Gauri establishes her identity during an introduction: "Gauri Hegde, Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax," she says.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Mysterious Role

Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road is directed by Puri Jagannadh and marks his first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s teaser, released in June, introduced a gritty setting centred around beggars and the exploitation they face.

Vijay Sethupathi appears as a mysterious blind beggar, but the teaser deliberately leaves questions about whether his character is genuinely blind. The footage moves between action, emotional scenes and moments involving the film’s other characters, while keeping the central mystery under wraps.

The cast also includes Samyuktha, Duniya Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects, in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla’s JB Motion Pictures.

Film Awaits Release Date

Production on Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road has been completed, and the project is currently in the final stages of post-production. The makers have not yet announced an official release date. Charmme Kaur reacted to Tabu’s character reveal and praised the actor, writing, "Can't wait to show your power in the film. Cheers to the most versatile actor."

With Tabu’s latest glimpse adding another strong character to the film, expectations are now building around how Gauri Hegde fits into the mystery surrounding Vijay Sethupathi’s character.