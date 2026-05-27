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HomeEntertainmentHoney Singh On His Bipolar Disorder Struggle, Says 'Fame Meant Nothing, I Wanted Death'

Honey Singh On His Bipolar Disorder Struggle, Says 'Fame Meant Nothing, I Wanted Death'

Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his painful battle with bipolar disorder, revealing he once prayed for death and lived in isolation for seven years. The singer also spoke about addiction.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 27 May 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honey Singh battled bipolar disorder, addiction, and hopelessness.
  • He felt isolated for seven years, avoiding public view.
  • Bipolar medication caused significant weight gain and hair loss.
  • After changing doctors and medication, recovery began in weeks.

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about one of the darkest phases of his life, revealing how his battle with bipolar disorder left him feeling hopeless, isolated, and praying for death. The rapper, who once ruled India’s music charts, said there was a point when fame meant nothing as he struggled silently with mental health issues, addiction, and fear that completely changed his life.

Honey Singh Opens Up About His Mental Health Battle

In a recent conversation on the ABtalks podcast, Honey Singh spoke candidly about his years-long struggle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. Reflecting on his lowest point, he admitted that he had surrendered completely after losing hope. “I was always a non-believer. I was always thinking that I was the one who made myself Yo Yo Honey Singh. The day I surrendered, I said to God, ‘I want something from you.’ That was death,” the singer recalled.

 
 
 
 
 
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How His Struggles Began

Honey Singh shared that the first signs of his mental health struggles appeared when he was balancing major work commitments, including a music reality show in Mumbai and a US tour with actor Shah Rukh Khan. During that time, he began dealing with paranoia and constant fear.

“I was getting suspicious thoughts that I would die,” Honey Singh said, remembering how frightened he felt before performances. He also revealed that he shaved half of his head in an attempt to avoid going on stage. However, organisers still pushed him to perform, asking him to wear a cap.

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Seven Years Of Isolation

The rapper revealed that his condition forced him into isolation for years. Speaking about that difficult period, he said, “I stayed inside my house for seven years. I didn’t want my fans to see me in that condition. I locked myself inside and didn’t even meet my childhood friends. There was no communication, no phone calls, no TV, no internet.”

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Physical Impact Of Bipolar Medication

Honey Singh also opened up about the physical effects of the medication he took for bipolar disorder. According to him, the treatment significantly changed his appearance. “I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair; I am totally bald. This is a wig,” he said.

Recovery And New Beginning

The singer shared that although he stopped using drugs in 2014, recovery took time. However, after consulting new doctors and changing medication, things slowly improved. Honey Singh revealed that he began recovering within four weeks and gradually found his way back to normal life, looking at his comeback with gratitude.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What mental health condition did Yo Yo Honey Singh struggle with?

Yo Yo Honey Singh struggled with bipolar disorder. This led to feelings of hopelessness, isolation, and fear.

When did Yo Yo Honey Singh start experiencing symptoms of his mental health issues?

The first signs of his struggles appeared when he was balancing major work commitments, including a US tour. He began experiencing paranoia and constant fear.

How long was Yo Yo Honey Singh in isolation due to his condition?

He stayed in isolation for seven years, avoiding public appearances to prevent fans from seeing him in his condition.

What were the physical side effects of Yo Yo Honey Singh's bipolar medication?

The medication caused him to gain weight, reaching 105 kilos, and led to complete hair loss. He now wears a wig.

When did Yo Yo Honey Singh stop using drugs and begin his recovery?

He stopped using drugs in 2014. Recovery took time, but consulting new doctors and changing medication helped him improve.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honey Singh Yo Yo Honey Singh Honey Singh Bipolar Disorder Honey Singh Mental Health Honey Singh Podcast Honey Singh ABtalks Honey Singh Depression Honey Singh Addiction Honey Singh Shah Rukh Khan Tour Honey Singh Recovery Honey Singh Illness Honey Singh Comeback
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