Met Gala 2026: How Do Celebrities Use The Bathroom In Those Extreme Outfits?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Complex Met Gala outfits pose significant bathroom challenges.

Stylists and assistants help celebrities navigate wardrobe logistics.

Designers incorporate discreet openings; some outfits require assistance.

Celebrities have shared humorous and candid bathroom coping strategies.

The Met Gala is fashion's grandest stage, where couture meets spectacle and celebrities push the limits of design. Fans admire the craftsmanship, bold interpretations of themes, and jaw-dropping silhouettes. But beyond the sparkle and drama, there’s a far more practical question quietly lingering in the minds of many, how do stars manage something as basic as a trip to the bathroom?

It might sound trivial, but in a world of tightly structured gowns, layered embellishments and near-immovable outfits, it’s anything but simple.

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A Silent Struggle Of The Celebs

(Image Source: Twitter/@the_metgala)

While stylists and designers happily discuss fabrics, silhouettes and inspiration, the topic of bathroom logistics is noticeably absent from official conversations. Attempts to get answers are often met with polite refusals, suggesting that this is one part of the glamour industry that prefers to stay hidden.

Still, a few insiders have offered glimpses into reality. According to a report by The Washington Post, Miranda Almond, a stylist, explained, “Yes, it is extremely difficult, and normally means no drinking anything like water, and needing assistance to disrobe and then re-robe afterwards. That’s when a publicist or whomever is the plus-one really earns their stripes!”

The Unsung Heroes

If there’s one group that truly understands the logistical chaos, it’s personal assistants. Many celebrities rely on trusted aides to help navigate the process backstage, especially when outfits involve corsets, stitching or complex fastenings.

As per the report of The Washington Post, industry insiders have revealed that stars are unlikely to accept help from unfamiliar event staff. Trust matters, even in moments of urgency. And while discretion is key, it’s widely understood that assistants play a crucial role in managing these high-stakes wardrobe situations.

Designers To The Rescue

There’s also talk of clever design solutions. Some garments reportedly include discreet “trap doors” or hidden openings, carefully concealed within intricate detailing. It’s fashion engineering at its most practical.

Stylists confirm that bathroom logistics are often discussed during fittings. Subtle zippers or hidden closures can sometimes make a difference, although there are limits to what even the most innovative design can achieve when dealing with elaborate couture.

And when things go wrong, they really go wrong. One stylist recalled an outfit so complex that the wearer had to be sewn into it.

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When Celebrities Spill The Truth

A handful of celebrities have spoken openly about their experiences, offering rare insight into this unusual challenge.

(Image Source: Twitter/@billboard)

During a past appearance, Katy Perry said, “There was a lot of self-control, practice and GoGirls. You know those little contraptions where you then get to urinate standing up?”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian shared her own contingency plan saying, “Honestly, if it’s an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up. I’m not even joking. She can wipe my leg up.”

(Image Source: Twitter/@PageSix)

And in one particularly candid moment, Kendall Jenner admitted, “That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later, I’m so sorry.”

These confessions may be surprising, but they just show how far stars go to maintain the illusion of effortless glamour.