Met Gala 2026: When And Where To Watch Fashion’s Biggest Night Live In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Met Gala 2026 is May 4th at NYC's Met Museum.

Theme 'Costume Art' with 'Fashion is Art' dress code.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus, Anna Wintour co-chair.

Watch live globally on Peacock, Hulu, Vogue YouTube.

The excitement is already building as the Met Gala 2026 prepares to take over New York City, bringing together some of the most influential names from fashion, film, music and beyond. Known as fashion’s most anticipated night, the event promises another unforgettable red carpet filled with bold looks, artistic statements and headline-making moments.

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When Is Met Gala 2026 And Where Is It Held?

The Met Gala 2026 will be held on Monday, 4 May 2026, continuing its long-standing tradition of taking place on the first Monday of May. The iconic venue remains the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, New York City, where the Costume Institute Benefit transforms into a global cultural stage each year.

Theme And Dress Code: ‘Costume Art’ Meets ‘Fashion Is Art’

This year’s exhibition carries the theme “Costume Art”, while invited guests will follow the dress code “Fashion is Art.” The concept explores how clothing interacts with artistic expression, encouraging celebrities to interpret fashion as a form of art.

The exhibition will also debut at the museum’s new Condé M. Nast Galleries, showcasing a unique blend of garments and artworks spanning nearly 5,000 years. Expect avant-garde creations, experimental silhouettes and standout couture moments on the red carpet.

When And Where To Watch Met Gala 2026 Live

The red carpet will be streamed globally on Monday, 4 May 2026 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. For viewers in India, the live broadcast will begin at 3:30 am IST on 5 May 2026.

Audiences can tune in through platforms such as Peacock, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV. In India, the event will also be available via Vogue’s official YouTube channel, starting from the same early morning slot.

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Who Is Hosting Met Gala 2026?

The 2026 edition brings together an impressive line-up of co-chairs, including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

A dynamic host committee, chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, features a diverse mix of personalities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Lena Dunham and Misty Copeland.

Adding further weight to the event, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will serve as honorary chairs as lead sponsors for both the gala and the exhibition.