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HomeEntertainmentMet Gala 2026: When And Where To Watch Fashion’s Biggest Night Live In India

Met Gala 2026: When And Where To Watch Fashion’s Biggest Night Live In India

Met Gala 2026 returns on May 4 in New York. Check global timings, India watch time, streaming platforms, theme, dress code and host details here.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 May 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Met Gala 2026 is May 4th at NYC's Met Museum.
  • Theme 'Costume Art' with 'Fashion is Art' dress code.
  • Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus, Anna Wintour co-chair.
  • Watch live globally on Peacock, Hulu, Vogue YouTube.

The excitement is already building as the Met Gala 2026 prepares to take over New York City, bringing together some of the most influential names from fashion, film, music and beyond. Known as fashion’s most anticipated night, the event promises another unforgettable red carpet filled with bold looks, artistic statements and headline-making moments.

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When Is Met Gala 2026 And Where Is It Held?

The Met Gala 2026 will be held on Monday, 4 May 2026, continuing its long-standing tradition of taking place on the first Monday of May. The iconic venue remains the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, New York City, where the Costume Institute Benefit transforms into a global cultural stage each year.

Theme And Dress Code: ‘Costume Art’ Meets ‘Fashion Is Art’

This year’s exhibition carries the theme “Costume Art”, while invited guests will follow the dress code “Fashion is Art.” The concept explores how clothing interacts with artistic expression, encouraging celebrities to interpret fashion as a form of art.

The exhibition will also debut at the museum’s new Condé M. Nast Galleries, showcasing a unique blend of garments and artworks spanning nearly 5,000 years. Expect avant-garde creations, experimental silhouettes and standout couture moments on the red carpet.

When And Where To Watch Met Gala 2026 Live

The red carpet will be streamed globally on Monday, 4 May 2026 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. For viewers in India, the live broadcast will begin at 3:30 am IST on 5 May 2026.

Audiences can tune in through platforms such as Peacock, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV. In India, the event will also be available via Vogue’s official YouTube channel, starting from the same early morning slot.

ALSO READ: Over 2 Million Fans Turn Up To Shakira's Rio Copacabana Beach Concert: WATCH

Who Is Hosting Met Gala 2026?

The 2026 edition brings together an impressive line-up of co-chairs, including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

A dynamic host committee, chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, features a diverse mix of personalities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Lena Dunham and Misty Copeland.

Adding further weight to the event, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will serve as honorary chairs as lead sponsors for both the gala and the exhibition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Met Gala 2026 and where will it be held?

The Met Gala 2026 will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

What is the theme and dress code for the Met Gala 2026?

The exhibition theme is 'Costume Art,' and guests are asked to follow the dress code 'Fashion is Art.' This encourages interpretations of fashion as an artistic expression.

Where can I watch the Met Gala 2026 live stream?

The red carpet will be streamed globally on May 4, 2026, at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. In India, it starts at 3:30 am IST on May 5, 2026, on platforms like Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, and Vogue's YouTube channel.

Who are the hosts and co-chairs for the Met Gala 2026?

The co-chairs are Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The host committee is chaired by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos as honorary chairs.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
New York ENtertainment News Met Gala 2026 Met Gala 2026 India Time
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