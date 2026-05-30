Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will be a special guest at the conclave. He will participate in an evening session titled 'Looking Back, Looking Ahead: India's Kahani Culture'.
ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Imtiaz Ali To Share Insights On India's Storytelling Legacy
Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will speak at ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026, sharing insights on India's storytelling traditions and the future of its kahani culture.
- Imtiaz Ali to speak at India @ 2047 Conclave June 3.
- He will discuss India's storytelling culture.
- Ali, known for films like 'Jab We Met', started in television.
- The conclave features leaders discussing India's future.
Celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will take centre stage at ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026. During a special evening session titled "Looking Back, Looking Ahead: India's Kahani Culture", Ali is expected to explore the enduring power of storytelling in shaping India's cultural identity, examining how narratives from the past continue to influence the nation's future. The discussion is likely to touch upon the evolution of storytelling across cinema, popular culture, and society as India moves forward.
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A Filmmaker Who Redefined Modern Storytelling
Imtiaz Ali is widely regarded as one of India's most influential contemporary filmmakers. Over the years, he has crafted some of Hindi cinema's most memorable films, including Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Jab Harry Met Sejal. His stories often delve into themes of self-discovery, relationships, identity, and human emotions, earning him a distinct place in Indian cinema.
From Television To Acclaimed Cinema
Before making his mark on the big screen, Ali began his career in television, directing programmes such as Kurukshetra for Zee TV and Imtihaan for Doordarshan. More recently, he directed Amar Singh Chamkila, his first collaboration with Netflix. The biographical drama, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, chronicles the life of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. With a career spanning television, mainstream cinema, and streaming platforms, Ali brings a unique perspective to a conversation centred on India's storytelling traditions and their role in the country's future.
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ABP Conclave To Spotlight India's Future
ABP Network, one of India's leading media organisations, has built a reputation for independent journalism and multilingual news coverage. Through its flagship events and editorial initiatives, the network seeks to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, innovators, and cultural figures to discuss the country's future.
Before You Go
India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the special guest at ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave?
What will Imtiaz Ali discuss at the India @ 2047 Conclave?
Ali will explore the power of storytelling in shaping India's cultural identity and how past narratives influence the nation's future. He will also touch upon the evolution of storytelling across various media.
What are some of Imtiaz Ali's notable films?
Imtiaz Ali is known for directing memorable Hindi films such as 'Jab We Met,' 'Love Aaj Kal,' 'Rockstar,' 'Highway,' and 'Tamasha'.
What is the date of the India @ 2047 Conclave?
The India @ 2047 Conclave is scheduled to take place on June 3, 2026. Imtiaz Ali's session will be during a special evening part of the event.