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HomeINDIA AT 2047ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Imtiaz Ali To Share Insights On India's Storytelling Legacy

ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Imtiaz Ali To Share Insights On India's Storytelling Legacy

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will speak at ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026, sharing insights on India's storytelling traditions and the future of its kahani culture.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 May 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imtiaz Ali to speak at India @ 2047 Conclave June 3.
  • He will discuss India's storytelling culture.
  • Ali, known for films like 'Jab We Met', started in television.
  • The conclave features leaders discussing India's future.

Celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will take centre stage at ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026. During a special evening session titled "Looking Back, Looking Ahead: India's Kahani Culture", Ali is expected to explore the enduring power of storytelling in shaping India's cultural identity, examining how narratives from the past continue to influence the nation's future. The discussion is likely to touch upon the evolution of storytelling across cinema, popular culture, and society as India moves forward.

ALSO READ: ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Surjit Bhalla To Share Vision For India's Economic Future

A Filmmaker Who Redefined Modern Storytelling

Imtiaz Ali is widely regarded as one of India's most influential contemporary filmmakers. Over the years, he has crafted some of Hindi cinema's most memorable films, including Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Jab Harry Met Sejal. His stories often delve into themes of self-discovery, relationships, identity, and human emotions, earning him a distinct place in Indian cinema.

From Television To Acclaimed Cinema

Before making his mark on the big screen, Ali began his career in television, directing programmes such as Kurukshetra for Zee TV and Imtihaan for Doordarshan. More recently, he directed Amar Singh Chamkila, his first collaboration with Netflix. The biographical drama, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, chronicles the life of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. With a career spanning television, mainstream cinema, and streaming platforms, Ali brings a unique perspective to a conversation centred on India's storytelling traditions and their role in the country's future.

ALSO READ: ABP India @2047 Conclave To Bring Together Politicians, Business Leaders And Film Stars

ABP Conclave To Spotlight India's Future

ABP Network, one of India's leading media organisations, has built a reputation for independent journalism and multilingual news coverage. Through its flagship events and editorial initiatives, the network seeks to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, innovators, and cultural figures to discuss the country's future.

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the special guest at ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave?

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will be a special guest at the conclave. He will participate in an evening session titled 'Looking Back, Looking Ahead: India's Kahani Culture'.

What will Imtiaz Ali discuss at the India @ 2047 Conclave?

Ali will explore the power of storytelling in shaping India's cultural identity and how past narratives influence the nation's future. He will also touch upon the evolution of storytelling across various media.

What are some of Imtiaz Ali's notable films?

Imtiaz Ali is known for directing memorable Hindi films such as 'Jab We Met,' 'Love Aaj Kal,' 'Rockstar,' 'Highway,' and 'Tamasha'.

What is the date of the India @ 2047 Conclave?

The India @ 2047 Conclave is scheduled to take place on June 3, 2026. Imtiaz Ali's session will be during a special evening part of the event.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imtiaz Ali ABP Network Bollywood ENtertainment News ABP India @ 2047 Conclave
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