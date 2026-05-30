Ranveer Singh met Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice in Budapest. They shared a photo together during a late-night outing.
Ranveer Singh Meets Arsenal Midfielder Declan Rice In Budapest As Don 3 Row Continues
Ranveer Singh shared a candid photo with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice in Budapest while the Don 3 controversy continues to dominate headlines. Here's what happened.
- Ranveer Singh met Arsenal's Declan Rice in Budapest.
- He shared photos smiling with Rice and fans.
- The actor is involved in a dispute over 'Don 3'.
- An industry body issued a non-cooperation directive.
While conversations surrounding the ongoing Don 3 dispute continue to gather momentum in India, Ranveer Singh appears to be keeping his focus elsewhere. The actor recently offered fans a glimpse into his time in Budapest, where he was seen spending time with Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice.
ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Ranveer Singh In Don 3 Dispute, Calls FWICE An ‘Outdated Union System’
Ranveer Singh Shares Photo With Declan Rice
On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram Stories to share a photograph from what appeared to be a late-night outing with Declan Rice.
In the image, the actor sported a pastel printed shirt, blush-pink trousers and tinted sunglasses, while the Arsenal midfielder opted for a relaxed all-black outfit. The pair stood arm-in-arm, smiling for the camera.
Ranveer captioned the post, "About last night", accompanied by red and white heart emojis. He also added the song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana in the background, giving the post a warm and friendly touch.
Actor Makes Time For Fans
Ranveer with fans in Budapest pic.twitter.com/Ml2yBGlkh1— justagurl❥ (@jviciouslady) May 29, 2026
Beyond his meeting with Rice, Ranveer also interacted with fans during his stay in the Hungarian capital.
Several pictures surfaced online showing the actor happily posing for selfies with admirers who recognised him during his visit. Fans later shared their excitement on social media after unexpectedly meeting the star.
The exact purpose of Ranveer's Budapest trip has not been revealed, and no further details about his visit have been made public so far.
ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay To Make Directorial Debut With 'Sigma'
Don 3 Dispute Continues To Make Headlines
The actor's latest social media update arrives against the backdrop of the ongoing Don 3 controversy.
After the success of Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), both led by Shah Rukh Khan, it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer Singh would take over the franchise as the lead for Don 3.
Reports of tensions involving Ranveer, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani emerged in December 2025. The reports suggested that Ranveer had stepped away from the project following the success of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.
Last month, Farhan reportedly approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), alleging that the actor's departure had caused financial losses estimated at Rs 45 crore during the project's development phase.
On Monday, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan approached the organisation regarding the matter.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Ranveer Singh meet in Budapest?
Did Ranveer Singh interact with fans during his Budapest trip?
Yes, Ranveer Singh interacted with fans in Budapest. Pictures surfaced showing him happily posing for selfies with admirers.
What is the current controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh is involved in the Don 3 controversy. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him.
Why was FWICE involved in the Don 3 dispute?
Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE, alleging financial losses of Rs 45 crore due to Ranveer Singh's reported departure from the Don 3 project.