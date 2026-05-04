Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thalapathy Vijay's party leads, sparking CM speculation.

Rumours resurface linking Vijay to actress Trisha Krishnan.

Concerns arise over Vijay's 27-year marriage to Sangeeta.

Vijay and Sangeeta's love story began in London.

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the spotlight due to the 2026 assembly election results, where his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is reportedly leading. Amid growing speculation that he may become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, his personal life has also come under public attention.

Recently, rumours resurfaced after actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted at his residence and at the Tirupati temple. At the same time, reports about a possible strain in his 27-year marriage have brought his private life back into discussion.

Marriage

Amid the political buzz, Vijay’s personal life has made headlines. There have been ongoing rumours linking him with Trisha Krishnan as well as concerns about his marriage with his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam. Reports from 2026 suggested that his long marriage of 27 years may be going through difficulties, with speculation of divorce proceedings making rounds. However, these remain unconfirmed reports.

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Love Story With Sangeeta

Vijay married Sangeeta on August 25, 1999. He is Christian, while Sangeeta follows Hinduism. Their relationship is often described as a love marriage. Sangeeta, a big fan of Vijay, is the daughter of a Tamil industrialist of Sri Lankan origin. At the time of their first meeting, she was living in the UK.

First Meeting In London

Sangeeta first met Vijay in London, when he was not yet a major superstar. She had come to congratulate him on the success of his film Poove Unakkaga. She appreciated his performance, and Vijay was reportedly impressed during their first meeting. Later, he invited her to his home, and the two gradually became friends. They dated for around three years before getting married.

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Role Of Vijay’s Father

According to reports, Vijay’s father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, had even asked Sangeeta if she would like to become his son’s life partner. She agreed, and Vijay also gave his approval. The couple has two children, Jason and Divya.

Link-up Rumours With Trisha Krishnan

In recent times, Vijay has also been linked with actress Trisha Krishnan. However, neither of them has ever confirmed these rumours. Trisha has always referred to Vijay as a close friend. During the election buzz, her visit to his residence and earlier temple visit have further fueled speculation, though no official confirmation exists.

Vijay and Trisha have worked together in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo. Their on-screen pairing has been widely appreciated by audiences.