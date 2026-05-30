Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away At 84, Celebs Offer Condolences

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away in Chennai.

She was reportedly battling age-related health issues for days.

Ajith Kumar was traveling abroad and returning to family.

Leaders and fans offer condolences to the grieving actor.

Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar is grieving the loss of his mother, Mohini Mani. She passed away in Chennai after batling age-related health issues. The news has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from fans, political leaders and members of the film industry, who have extended their support to the actor and his family.

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Mohini Mani Passes Away In Chennai

According to reports, Mohini Mani died at a private hospital in Chennai. The development reportedly occurred while Ajith Kumar was away from home. It is understood that the actor was travelling at the time and subsequently made arrangements to return and be with his family following the loss.

The tragedy comes nearly two years after the death of Ajith Kumar’s father, Subramani, who also passed away due to age-related reasons. Having already endured one major family loss, the actor and his loved ones are now facing another deeply emotional chapter.

Actor Returns To Be With Family

Neelankarai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Ajith Kumar’s mother passed away this morning at a private hospital due to ill health. Her body has been brought to Ajith’s residence on for the last rites



(Visuals outside Actor Ajith Kumar residence) pic.twitter.com/XWHlEUr2Iw — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2026

Reports suggest that Mohini Mani, aged 84, had been dealing with age-related ailments and had been hospitalised for a few days before her passing.

While close relatives were reportedly by her side during her final moments, Ajith Kumar was in Dubai at the time and is said to be making his way back to Chennai to be with his grieving family.

Details regarding the final rites have not yet been officially announced. Meanwhile, friends and well-wishers from the film fraternity have begun visiting the family to pay their respects.

Despite their son's immense popularity, Ajith Kumar’s parents largely stayed away from the spotlight throughout the years. They were known for maintaining a private life, rarely making public appearances despite the actor’s enduring stardom.

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Celebs Extend Condolences

Among those expressing condolences was M. K. Stalin, who shared a heartfelt message on X.

He wrote, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mmother of my dear brother Mr. Ajithkumar. I have no words to console Mr Ajithkumar, who must be withering in grief at the loss of the mother who gave him life and took joy in watching him reach great heights. May the beautiful moments with his mother stand as support for him to recover from this sorrow. My deepest condolences and comfort to Mr Ajithkumar and his family.”

Political leader K. Annamalai also offered his sympathies through a post on X.

He said, "The news of the demise of Mrs. Mohini, mother of Mr. Ajith Kumar, the actor and racing enthusiast, due to old age, brings immense sorrow. At this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family. I pray that her soul attains the divine feet of the Lord. Om Shanti!"

சகோதரர் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களின் தாயார் திருமதி. மோகினி மணி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து வருத்தமடைந்தேன்.



அன்புத் தாயை இழந்து தவிக்கும் அஜித்குமாருக்கும் அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் எனது மனமார்ந்த ஆறுதல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2026

Kamal Haasan also took to his social media to express grief. The actor wrote, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajitkumar's mother, Mrs. Moghini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajitkumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother."