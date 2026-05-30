UP Power Bills To Rise 10% From June As UPPCL Imposes Fresh Fuel Surcharge

Electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh will have to pay higher power bills in June after the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) imposed a fresh fuel surcharge of 10 per cent.

The additional charge will be reflected in electricity bills issued next month and will apply to domestic, agricultural and commercial consumers across the state.

What Is A Fuel Surcharge?

A fuel surcharge is an additional charge levied by electricity distribution companies to recover increased costs incurred in fuel procurement, including coal and natural gas used for power generation.

According to UPPCL, the latest surcharge has been imposed to offset rising fuel expenses and maintain power supply operations.

The move comes at a time when consumers have already been facing concerns related to power cuts and the rollout of smart meters in several areas.

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June Bills To Rise

The surcharge will increase electricity bills by 10 per cent for consumers receiving their bills in June.

The impact is expected to be more pronounced during the summer season, when electricity consumption typically rises because of increased use of cooling appliances.

As a result, households, farmers and commercial establishments may experience a significant increase in monthly electricity expenses.

The latest revision is likely to add to the financial burden on consumers already dealing with rising living costs.

Consumer groups and residents have raised concerns over the increase, particularly in view of complaints regarding electricity supply and outages in several parts of the state.

Rural consumers, who have frequently reported power shortages, are also expected to be affected by the additional charge.

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Fuel Surcharge Increased Earlier Too

This is not the first fuel surcharge revision in recent years.

In April 2025, UPPCL imposed a fuel surcharge of 1.24 per cent based on fuel costs incurred in January 2025. It was the first such increase in five years.

Subsequently, in February 2026, the corporation approved a 10 per cent fuel surcharge, which was then considered the highest surcharge imposed by UPPCL.

With the latest revision, consumers will face another 10 per cent increase within four months, further raising concerns over rising electricity costs in the state.

The decision is expected to affect millions of consumers across Uttar Pradesh and may draw opposition from consumer organisations and public representatives in the coming days.