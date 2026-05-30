Is Indus Treaty Deadlock Worsening Pakistan's Water Crisis? Karachi Faces 70% Shortages

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Political leaders trade accusations over crisis management failures.

Pakistan’s commercial capital Karachi is facing a worsening water crisis, with an estimated 70 percent of residents affected by prolonged supply disruptions as soaring temperatures intensify pressure on the city’s already strained resources. The shortages have forced thousands of households across the metropolis to rely on private water tankers, significantly increasing the cost of accessing a basic necessity. With summer temperatures continuing to rise, concerns are mounting over the city’s ability to meet the needs of its rapidly growing population.

Millions Struggle As Supply Fails To Meet Demand

Karachi, home to nearly 30 million people, requires more than 1,080 million gallons of water every day. However, the city is currently grappling with a shortfall exceeding 400 million gallons daily, creating severe challenges for residents in several localities. According to reports, areas including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and North Karachi have been experiencing acute shortages for more than two weeks.

Residents in many of these neighborhoods have reported irregular supplies and increased dependence on commercial water deliveries, adding to household expenses during a period of extreme heat.

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Longstanding Infrastructure Problems Under Scrutiny

Experts say Karachi’s water emergency is rooted in decades of structural issues rather than a single event. Rapid population growth, aging pipelines, poor urban planning, water theft and delays in infrastructure upgrades have all contributed to the city's chronic shortages.

Water supplied from key sources, including Keenjhar Lake, Haleji Lake, Hub Dam and the Dumlottee wells, has struggled to keep pace with rising demand. As a result, authorities continue to face mounting pressure to improve distribution networks and expand water infrastructure.

Urban planners have repeatedly warned that without major investments and reforms, Karachi's water deficit is likely to worsen in the coming years.

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Political Blame Game Intensifies

The crisis has also sparked a fresh political confrontation in Sindh. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led provincial government of failing to address Karachi’s longstanding water problems despite being in power for nearly two decades.

He also criticized the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board over sanitation and waste disposal issues during Eid-ul-Adha, alleging inefficiencies despite substantial budget allocations.

The criticism came after Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab reportedly stated that the city was not facing a water shortage. Rehman rejected that assessment, arguing that large sections of the population continue to struggle for access to water and other essential services.

Water Security Concerns Remain In Focus

The crisis is unfolding at a time when broader discussions on Pakistan’s water security have intensified following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

While experts note that Karachi’s current shortages are primarily linked to domestic governance and infrastructure challenges, the debate has renewed attention on long-term water management and resource sustainability across Pakistan.

With demand continuing to outpace supply, Karachi's water crisis remains one of the most pressing urban challenges facing the country today.