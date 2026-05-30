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HomeNewsIndiaDK Shivakumar Set To Become Karnataka CM; Likely Cabinet Ministers' Full List Here

DK Shivakumar Set To Become Karnataka CM; Likely Cabinet Ministers' Full List Here

DK Shivakumar is expected to take oath as Karnataka's next chief minister on June 3, with a new cabinet likely to be sworn in alongside him.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 May 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DK Shivakumar to become Karnataka's next chief minister.
  • Congress Legislature Party meeting to elect new leader Saturday.
  • New cabinet, including senior ministers, expected with Shivakumar.
  • Siddaramaiah's resignation as chief minister has been accepted.

Karnataka is poised for a major political transition, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expected to take over as the state's next chief minister following the acceptance of Siddaramaiah's resignation. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to convene on Saturday to formally elect its new leader, a move that is expected to clear the path for Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony on June 3.

New Cabinet Expected Alongside Shivakumar

Sources indicate that Shivakumar is likely to take oath along with a team of senior ministers who are expected to form the core of the new cabinet. Some prominent leaders are also expected to be part of the ministry.

> Dinesh Gundu Rao,
> Laxmi Hebbalkar,
> Ramalinga Reddy,
> Rizwan Arshad,
> UT Khadar,
> Sharath Bachegowda,
> A.S. Ponnanna,
> Byrathi Suresh
> Priyank Kharge

Senior Congress leaders MB Patil, G. Parameshwara, Krishna Byregowda, Ishwar Khandre, K.J. George, H.C. Mahadevappa and Santosh Lad are also likely to find a place in the new council of ministers.

ALSO READ: RSS Backs Space For Cockroach Janta Party, Says Debate & Dissent Strengthen Democracy

Congress Legislature Party To Formalise Leadership Change

The leadership transition comes a day after Siddaramaiah's resignation was formally accepted, bringing an end to his latest tenure as chief minister. With the Congress high command reportedly backing Shivakumar's elevation, the CLP meeting is expected to endorse his name unanimously.

Once elected as the legislature party leader, Shivakumar will stake claim to form the government and assume charge as Karnataka's new chief minister.

ALSO READ: 17-Year-Old Ghaziabad Hindu Boy Stabbed To Death; Friend Among Multiple Suspects Detained

Focus On Continuity And Governance

The formation of the new cabinet is expected to balance experience and fresh leadership while ensuring continuity in governance. Several ministers from the outgoing administration are likely to retain important responsibilities, while new faces could be inducted to strengthen regional and social representation.

Political observers believe Shivakumar's elevation marks a significant moment in Karnataka politics, given his long-standing role within the Congress organisation and his contribution to the party's electoral successes in the state.

Before You Go

Karnataka Politics: Siddaramaiah Resigns as Karnataka CM Amid Leadership Transition

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expected to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka?

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to take over as the state's next chief minister.

When will the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party be formally elected?

The Congress Legislature Party is scheduled to convene on Saturday to formally elect its new leader.

When is the swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister expected?

The swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister is expected on June 3.

Will the new Chief Minister be sworn in alone?

Sources indicate Shivakumar is likely to be sworn in along with a team of senior ministers who will form the new cabinet.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar Karnataka Politics Karnataka Breaking News ABP Live CONGRESS
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