DK Shivakumar Set To Become Karnataka CM; Likely Cabinet Ministers' Full List Here

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DK Shivakumar to become Karnataka's next chief minister.

Congress Legislature Party meeting to elect new leader Saturday.

New cabinet, including senior ministers, expected with Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah's resignation as chief minister has been accepted.

Karnataka is poised for a major political transition, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expected to take over as the state's next chief minister following the acceptance of Siddaramaiah's resignation. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to convene on Saturday to formally elect its new leader, a move that is expected to clear the path for Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony on June 3.

New Cabinet Expected Alongside Shivakumar

Sources indicate that Shivakumar is likely to take oath along with a team of senior ministers who are expected to form the core of the new cabinet. Some prominent leaders are also expected to be part of the ministry.



> Dinesh Gundu Rao,

> Laxmi Hebbalkar,

> Ramalinga Reddy,

> Rizwan Arshad,

> UT Khadar,

> Sharath Bachegowda,

> A.S. Ponnanna,

> Byrathi Suresh

> Priyank Kharge



Senior Congress leaders MB Patil, G. Parameshwara, Krishna Byregowda, Ishwar Khandre, K.J. George, H.C. Mahadevappa and Santosh Lad are also likely to find a place in the new council of ministers.

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Congress Legislature Party To Formalise Leadership Change

The leadership transition comes a day after Siddaramaiah's resignation was formally accepted, bringing an end to his latest tenure as chief minister. With the Congress high command reportedly backing Shivakumar's elevation, the CLP meeting is expected to endorse his name unanimously.

Once elected as the legislature party leader, Shivakumar will stake claim to form the government and assume charge as Karnataka's new chief minister.

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Focus On Continuity And Governance

The formation of the new cabinet is expected to balance experience and fresh leadership while ensuring continuity in governance. Several ministers from the outgoing administration are likely to retain important responsibilities, while new faces could be inducted to strengthen regional and social representation.

Political observers believe Shivakumar's elevation marks a significant moment in Karnataka politics, given his long-standing role within the Congress organisation and his contribution to the party's electoral successes in the state.