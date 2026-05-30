Shi Ming defeated India's Puja Tomar via first-round submission in a UFC strawweight contest in Macau.
Chinese UFC Star Shi Ming Praises Aamir Khan's Dangal After Victory Over India’s Puja Tomar: WATCH
Chinese UFC fighter Shi Ming praised Aamir Khan and his blockbuster film Dangal after defeating India’s Puja Tomar in Macau. The fighter also spoke about her long-standing admiration for Bollywood.
- Shi Ming secured a UFC strawweight win in Macau.
- She defeated Indian fighter Puja Tomar via submission.
- Ming expressed admiration for Aamir Khan and
- She hopes for a future movie about her life.
Chinese mixed martial artist Shi Ming celebrated a career milestone following her latest UFC victory. Moments after securing her win, the fighter opened up about her admiration for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his film Dangal. Shi defeated India’s Puja Tomar via first-round submission in a UFC strawweight contest held in Macau, earning a memorable victory and drawing attention for her heartfelt comments about Indian cinema.
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Shi Ming Credits Coach After Landmark UFC Victory
Chinese UFC star Shi Ming shares her love and admiration for megastar #AamirKhan and his film Dangal— RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) May 29, 2026
Chinese people just love Aamir so much there but according to 2026 Dhurandhar Premi bhakts Dangal didn't earn that much in China saar, Aamir has shown fake collections 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/Wl2eRRndQ6
Following her triumph, Shi reflected on the people who helped her reach the moment and paid tribute to her coach before speaking about Bollywood.
She said, "Everything I have right now is from my coach Bagher. Thankyou my coach Bagher. I want to say, oh my god, I like Bollywood star Aamir khan. The movie Dangal is so touching. I hope someone can make a movie about me like that someday, Dangal 2. Let's go!"
Her Admiration For Dangal Is Nothing New
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Shi’s latest remarks were not the first time she had expressed affection for India and Dangal.
Ahead of the bout, she shared a video message announcing her upcoming fight in Macau and revealed her excitement about facing an Indian opponent.
She said, "Hello, got a fight announcement. I will be fighting at the end of this moth in Macau. Super excited!!!"
She further added, "I heard my opponent's from India, so i'm just imagining Dangal vs Chinese Kung Fu movies. It's gonna be funny, you know, Aamir Khan vs Jackie Chan. Let's go!!!"
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Shi Ming Defeats Puja Tomar In Macau
On May 29, 2026, Shi Ming defeated India's Puja Tomar by first-round rear-naked choke submission during the Road to UFC Season 5 Opening Rounds event in Macau, China.
The victory marked Shi’s first UFC win and added another chapter to her growing career in mixed martial arts. While her performance inside the cage earned headlines, her praise for Aamir Khan and Dangal also resonated with fans, creating an unexpected crossover between the worlds of combat sports and Bollywood.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Shi Ming defeat in her latest UFC victory?
What Bollywood star and film did Shi Ming express admiration for?
Shi Ming expressed her admiration for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his film Dangal.
What did Shi Ming say about her coach after her victory?
Shi Ming credited her coach, Bagher, for her success, stating that everything she has is from him.
Has Shi Ming shown support for Indian cinema and Aamir Khan before?
Yes, Shi Ming had previously expressed her excitement about fighting an Indian opponent and joked about it being like 'Dangal vs Chinese Kung Fu movies'.