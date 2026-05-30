Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shi Ming secured a UFC strawweight win in Macau.

She defeated Indian fighter Puja Tomar via submission.

Ming expressed admiration for Aamir Khan and

She hopes for a future movie about her life.

Chinese mixed martial artist Shi Ming celebrated a career milestone following her latest UFC victory. Moments after securing her win, the fighter opened up about her admiration for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his film Dangal. Shi defeated India’s Puja Tomar via first-round submission in a UFC strawweight contest held in Macau, earning a memorable victory and drawing attention for her heartfelt comments about Indian cinema.

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Shi Ming Credits Coach After Landmark UFC Victory

Chinese UFC star Shi Ming shares her love and admiration for megastar #AamirKhan and his film Dangal



Chinese people just love Aamir so much there but according to 2026 Dhurandhar Premi bhakts Dangal didn't earn that much in China saar, Aamir has shown fake collections 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/Wl2eRRndQ6 — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) May 29, 2026

Following her triumph, Shi reflected on the people who helped her reach the moment and paid tribute to her coach before speaking about Bollywood.

She said, "Everything I have right now is from my coach Bagher. Thankyou my coach Bagher. I want to say, oh my god, I like Bollywood star Aamir khan. The movie Dangal is so touching. I hope someone can make a movie about me like that someday, Dangal 2. Let's go!"

Her Admiration For Dangal Is Nothing New

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shi Ming (@shimingcatchwrestling)

Shi’s latest remarks were not the first time she had expressed affection for India and Dangal.

Ahead of the bout, she shared a video message announcing her upcoming fight in Macau and revealed her excitement about facing an Indian opponent.

She said, "Hello, got a fight announcement. I will be fighting at the end of this moth in Macau. Super excited!!!"

She further added, "I heard my opponent's from India, so i'm just imagining Dangal vs Chinese Kung Fu movies. It's gonna be funny, you know, Aamir Khan vs Jackie Chan. Let's go!!!"

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Shi Ming Defeats Puja Tomar In Macau

On May 29, 2026, Shi Ming defeated India's Puja Tomar by first-round rear-naked choke submission during the Road to UFC Season 5 Opening Rounds event in Macau, China.

The victory marked Shi’s first UFC win and added another chapter to her growing career in mixed martial arts. While her performance inside the cage earned headlines, her praise for Aamir Khan and Dangal also resonated with fans, creating an unexpected crossover between the worlds of combat sports and Bollywood.