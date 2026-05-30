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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesChinese UFC Star Shi Ming Praises Aamir Khan's Dangal After Victory Over India’s Puja Tomar: WATCH

Chinese UFC Star Shi Ming Praises Aamir Khan's Dangal After Victory Over India’s Puja Tomar: WATCH

Chinese UFC fighter Shi Ming praised Aamir Khan and his blockbuster film Dangal after defeating India’s Puja Tomar in Macau. The fighter also spoke about her long-standing admiration for Bollywood.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 May 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shi Ming secured a UFC strawweight win in Macau.
  • She defeated Indian fighter Puja Tomar via submission.
  • Ming expressed admiration for Aamir Khan and
  • She hopes for a future movie about her life.

Chinese mixed martial artist Shi Ming celebrated a career milestone following her latest UFC victory. Moments after securing her win, the fighter opened up about her admiration for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his film Dangal. Shi defeated India’s Puja Tomar via first-round submission in a UFC strawweight contest held in Macau, earning a memorable victory and drawing attention for her heartfelt comments about Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Congratulates Suriya On Karuppu's Massive Success As Film Crosses Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

Shi Ming Credits Coach After Landmark UFC Victory

Following her triumph, Shi reflected on the people who helped her reach the moment and paid tribute to her coach before speaking about Bollywood.

She said, "Everything I have right now is from my coach Bagher. Thankyou my coach Bagher. I want to say, oh my god, I like Bollywood star Aamir khan. The movie Dangal is so touching. I hope someone can make a movie about me like that someday, Dangal 2. Let's go!"

Her Admiration For Dangal Is Nothing New

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shi Ming (@shimingcatchwrestling)

Shi’s latest remarks were not the first time she had expressed affection for India and Dangal.

Ahead of the bout, she shared a video message announcing her upcoming fight in Macau and revealed her excitement about facing an Indian opponent.

She said, "Hello, got a fight announcement. I will be fighting at the end of this moth in Macau. Super excited!!!"

She further added, "I heard my opponent's from India, so i'm just imagining Dangal vs Chinese Kung Fu movies. It's gonna be funny, you know, Aamir Khan vs Jackie Chan. Let's go!!!"

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Meets Arsenal Midfielder Declan Rice In Budapest As Don 3 Row Continues

Shi Ming Defeats Puja Tomar In Macau

On May 29, 2026, Shi Ming defeated India's Puja Tomar by first-round rear-naked choke submission during the Road to UFC Season 5 Opening Rounds event in Macau, China.

The victory marked Shi’s first UFC win and added another chapter to her growing career in mixed martial arts. While her performance inside the cage earned headlines, her praise for Aamir Khan and Dangal also resonated with fans, creating an unexpected crossover between the worlds of combat sports and Bollywood.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Shi Ming defeat in her latest UFC victory?

Shi Ming defeated India's Puja Tomar via first-round submission in a UFC strawweight contest in Macau.

What Bollywood star and film did Shi Ming express admiration for?

Shi Ming expressed her admiration for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his film Dangal.

What did Shi Ming say about her coach after her victory?

Shi Ming credited her coach, Bagher, for her success, stating that everything she has is from him.

Has Shi Ming shown support for Indian cinema and Aamir Khan before?

Yes, Shi Ming had previously expressed her excitement about fighting an Indian opponent and joked about it being like 'Dangal vs Chinese Kung Fu movies'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Dangal MMA UFC Puja Tomar Shi Ming
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