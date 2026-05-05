Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani, Karan Johar And Other Indian Stars Who Attended The Fashion Gala

The Met Gala 2026 felt exactly like a travelling museum of wearable art. This year, Indian celebrities attended and transformed the global fashion stage into a canvas of heritage, sculpture, and storytelling. From diamond-laden sarees to Renaissance-inspired capes, each look carried a distinct cultural pulse that refused to be ignored.

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1. Isha Ambani

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Isha Ambani arrived in a showstopping interpretation of the saree, designed by Gaurav Gupta. Her outfit blurred the line between jewellery and garment, featuring a blouse embedded with heirloom stones from Nita Ambani’s private collection. It carried over 1,800 carats of diamonds, along with emeralds, polki, and kundan. The look was paired with a handwoven gold tissue saree, reworking one of India’s oldest textiles into a modern sculptural silhouette.

2. Manish Malhotra

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Indian couturier Manish Malhotra returned to the Met Gala 2026 with a presence that felt both refined and deeply meaningful. Marking his second back-to-back appearance at the global fashion event, he used the moment to spotlight not just design, but the hands and stories behind it. Dressed in a timeless black bandhgala, Malhotra elevated his look with a statement cape that commanded attention on the red carpet. The piece, brought to life over nearly 960 hours, was the result of the meticulous effort of more than 50 skilled artisans working across Mumbai and Delhi.

3. Natasha Poonawalla

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Natasha Poonawalla stepped onto the carpet wearing what can only be described as wearable sculpture. Her ensemble featured the “Orchid Pectoral”, crafted by British artist Marc Quinn, paired with a white couture gown by Domenico Dolce. The fluid gown softened the structured art piece, allowing movement and balance. She completed the look with diamond drop earrings, a crystal ring by Outhouse Jewellery, and a polished beauty look featuring nude tones and defined eyes.

4. Ananya Birla

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Ananya Birla made a powerful Met Gala debut in a custom Robert Wun creation paired with a sculptural metallic mask by artist Subodh Gupta. Her structured black jacket and voluminous skirt created a strong architectural silhouette. The stainless steel face mask added a dramatic, almost futuristic layer to the look. Minimal makeup and understated jewellery ensured the outfit remained the focal point of her appearance.

5. Sudha Reddy

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Sudha Reddy collaborated with Manish Malhotra and stylist Mariel Haenn to create a deeply symbolic outfit rooted in Indian craft traditions. Inspired by the Tree of Life motif from Kalamkari art of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the ensemble was conceptualised with Hyderabad as its emotional anchor. The result was a couture interpretation that blended heritage craftsmanship with global fashion sensibilities.

6. Princess Gauravi Kumari And Sawai Padmanabh Singh

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Princess Gauravi Kumari made her debut in a gown by Prabal Gurung, crafted using Maharani Gayatri Devi’s iconic pink chiffon sari. The design incorporated pearls and uncut diamonds from Jaipur’s royal legacy, reimagining tradition in a modern couture form. Her fit was layered with pearl necklaces and kundan jewellery, echoing her grandmother’s signature style.

Standing beside her, Sawai Padmanabh Singh wore a richly embroidered velvet coat over a structured bandhgala. The piece featured intricate aari and zardozi work, with a striking sun motif on the back symbolising Jaipur’s royal lineage and Suryavanshi heritage.

7. Mona Patel

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Indian-American entrepreneur Mona Patel drew inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man. Her gold and white ensemble subtly referenced human anatomy through structured detailing and layered construction. A cape featuring the Vitruvian Man imprint tied the concept together, blending Renaissance philosophy with modern couture restraint.

8. Diya Mehta Jatia

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Fashion consultant Diya Mehta Jatia attended the Met Gala in a Mayyur Girotra creation that celebrated Bengal’s traditional craftsmanship. Her outfit combined a gold and silver Kanjivaram sari base with sculpted shola work crafted by Bengali artisans over several weeks. The result was a structured couture interpretation of a deeply traditional craft form, transforming heritage into architectural fashion.

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9. Karan Johar

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Filmmaker Karan Johar made a striking Met Gala debut, leaning fully into the theme “Fashion is Art”. Styled by Eka Lakhani, who also debuted as a stylist at the event, Johar’s ensemble was a celebration of Indian artistic heritage. Designed in collaboration with Manish Malhotra, his look drew inspiration from the timeless works of Raja Ravi Varma. He wore a richly embroidered black bandhgala paired with tailored trousers, but it was the cape that truly defined the moment.