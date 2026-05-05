Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activists protest Met Gala by hiding 'fake urine' bottles.

Bottles linked to Amazon's alleged poor worker conditions.

Protest targets Jeff Bezos's Met Gala sponsorship role.

Boycott messages appear across New York City.

Just as the world's biggest fashion night gears up for its dazzling red carpet moment, an unexpected controversy has cast a shadow. Days before the Met Gala, activists reportedly carried out a provocative protest inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The protest has quickly sparked debate online and across New York City.

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‘Fake Urine Bottles’ Discovered Ahead Of Gala

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A group of protesters claimed to have hidden small bottles filled with liquid, described as water mixed with food colouring, around the museum premises. A video shared by the social media account “Everyone Hates Elon” on May 2 showed individuals placing these bottles discreetly across different areas.

The group alleged that hundreds of such bottles had been planted, although museum officials later indicated that the actual number was far lower. Security teams identified and removed the items swiftly, ensuring that operations inside the venue remained unaffected and visitors were not disrupted.

Protest Targets Jeff Bezos And Amazon Allegations

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The demostration appears to be aimed squarely at Jeff Bezos, whose association with this year’s Met Gala has drawn criticism. As a lead sponsor and honorary chair alongside Lauren Sánchez, Bezos’ involvement has become a focal point for activist backlash.

The symbolism behind the bottles links to past claims regarding Amazon’s workplace conditions, specifically allegations that employees were pressured to urinate in bottles to meet productivity targets. The company has previously denied these accusations.

In the May 2 Instagram post, the group wrote, "Jeff Bezos's company Amazon is literally being sued for forcing workers to urinate in bottles. Amazon avoids MILLIONS in tax and Bezos is one of the world's richest men".

They further added, "When they celebrate Trump’s billionaires, let’s ridicule them instead".

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Boycott Campaign Spreads Across New York

The protest didn’t stop at the museum. Across New York City, boycott messages began appearing in public spaces, from subway stations to building exteriors, urging people to question Bezos’ role in the high-profile fundraiser.