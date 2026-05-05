Katy Perry Wears Six-Fingered Gloves, Goes Incognito Amid Sexual Assault Allegations At Met Gala 2026

Katy Perry turned heads at this year’s Met Gala as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dress that people interpreted in different ways. The 41-year-old pop icon opted for an “astro-chic” aesthetic for the event that carried the “Fashion is Art” theme. Her choice of outfit left many decoding her outfit.

Met Gala 2026: Katy Perry Wears Six-Fingered Gloves

Perry walked the red carpet in a strapless, floor-length white gown by Stella McCartney, featuring a distinctive singed effect along the hem of the train. The most talked-about elements of her outfit, however, were her accessories. A silver-mirrored mesh headpiece by designer Miodrag Guberinic, which she matched with white opera gloves.

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While some are decoding the meaning behind her six-fingered glove, calling it a nod to viral AI versions of her from previous galas, others observed that the incognito look is amid the headlines involving Ruby Rose. Rose recently alleged that Perry sexually assaulted her at a nightclub two decades ago - a claim Perry’s representatives have dismissed as “categorically false”.

The evening also turned into a mini reunion for Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. The trio, who took part in a Blue Origin space flight last year, were spotted catching up, with Perry’s futuristic look subtly nodding to their shared experience.

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Although she remained mostly hidden behind the reflective mask, Perry did briefly lift it for photographers, giving a glimpse of her face beneath the bold, space-inspired ensemble.







