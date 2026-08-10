Man Breaks Into Kim Kardashian’s Rs 5.71 Bn Hidden Hills Home, Steals Car For Joyride

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An intruder broke into Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home.

Police arrested the man for burglary and vehicle theft.

Suspect drove staff's car, apprehended on estate grounds.

Kardashian was absent due to ongoing home renovations.

An intruder not only broke into Kim Kardashian’s hidden home in the hills but also stole the car for a joyride. Following this, police reached her mansion, located the man on the grounds of the estate and took him into custody.

Man Breaks Into Kim Kardashian Home

According to a report by NYP, the Malibu/Lost Hills station received a call about the break-in at around 1:15 AM on Monday. The call described a suspect who had entered the home and was loading several items into the vehicle.

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When police arrived, they located a man on the grounds of the estate - valued at over Rs 5.71 billion - and took him into custody on burglary and auto theft charges, the outlet further added.

Authorities, per the publication, say the suspect also drove off in a vehicle from the property, cruising around the surrounding neighbourhood before he was apprehended. A person close to Kardashian told reporters the car actually belonged to a member of her household staff, not to Kardashian herself. The man was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary.

An LASD sergeant confirmed the investigation is still in its early stages, with details continuing to develop. The sheriff’s office has not posted any update on social media as they investigate the case.

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Kardashian was not present for the incident. She and her children have been staying at a rental property elsewhere while extensive renovation work continues on the main house.

About Hidden Hills Home

The Hidden Hills estate has a long history for the family. Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West purchased it in 2014 for $20 million. It was then renovated into an all-white “monastery” style space by Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt before the family finally moved in in 2017.

Even after their divorce was finalised in 2022, Kardashian and their four children continued living there.