An intruder broke into Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home, was seen loading items into a vehicle, and later drove off in a car belonging to her staff before being apprehended by police.
Man Breaks Into Kim Kardashian’s Rs 5.71 Bn Hidden Hills Home, Steals Car For Joyride
The man who allegedly broke into Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home has been taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and theft after stealing a car and taking it for a joyride.
- An intruder broke into Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home.
- Police arrested the man for burglary and vehicle theft.
- Suspect drove staff's car, apprehended on estate grounds.
- Kardashian was absent due to ongoing home renovations.
An intruder not only broke into Kim Kardashian’s hidden home in the hills but also stole the car for a joyride. Following this, police reached her mansion, located the man on the grounds of the estate and took him into custody.
Man Breaks Into Kim Kardashian Home
According to a report by NYP, the Malibu/Lost Hills station received a call about the break-in at around 1:15 AM on Monday. The call described a suspect who had entered the home and was loading several items into the vehicle.
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When police arrived, they located a man on the grounds of the estate - valued at over Rs 5.71 billion - and took him into custody on burglary and auto theft charges, the outlet further added.
Authorities, per the publication, say the suspect also drove off in a vehicle from the property, cruising around the surrounding neighbourhood before he was apprehended. A person close to Kardashian told reporters the car actually belonged to a member of her household staff, not to Kardashian herself. The man was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary.
An LASD sergeant confirmed the investigation is still in its early stages, with details continuing to develop. The sheriff’s office has not posted any update on social media as they investigate the case.
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Kardashian was not present for the incident. She and her children have been staying at a rental property elsewhere while extensive renovation work continues on the main house.
About Hidden Hills Home
The Hidden Hills estate has a long history for the family. Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West purchased it in 2014 for $20 million. It was then renovated into an all-white “monastery” style space by Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt before the family finally moved in in 2017.
Even after their divorce was finalised in 2022, Kardashian and their four children continued living there.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at Kim Kardashian's home?
Was Kim Kardashian present during the break-in?
No, Kim Kardashian was not present at her home during the incident. She and her children are currently staying at a rental property due to ongoing renovations.
What charges is the suspect facing?
The man was taken into custody on burglary and auto theft charges. He was later booked into jail on suspicion of burglary.
Whose car was stolen during the incident?
The car driven by the suspect belonged to a member of Kim Kardashian's household staff. It did not belong to Kim Kardashian herself.