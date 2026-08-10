Perez Hilton To Undergo Surgery After Self-Harm Livestream Went Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Perez Hilton remains hospitalized after a recent alarming livestream incident.

Family confirms his serious but stable condition, requiring future surgery.

They corrected misinformation, stating his communication remains restricted.

Family requests privacy, urging public to stay away from home.

Perez Hilton remains hospitalised in Florida after an alarming livestream earlier this week, with his family now confirming that his condition is “serious but stable” and that he will require surgery in the coming days. His family has also moved to correct misinformation about his communication with the media and urged the public to respect their privacy.

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Perez Hilton's Family Issues An Update

In a statement posted on Hilton’s website on Saturday, his family said his communication has been severely restricted while he receives medical care under Florida’s Baker Act.

“His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care. He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements.”

The family added that updates published directly on PerezHilton.com should be treated as the only credible information about his condition.

“Perez’s condition remains serious but stable. He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days,” the statement reads. “His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday.”

The family has asked the media, paparazzi, content creators and members of the public to stay away from their home while Hilton continues his recovery.

“We respectfully ask members of the media, paparazzi, content creators, and the public to leave the area surrounding the family’s home and not return,” the statement reads.

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What Happened During Perez Hilton's Livestream

The update follows an incident on August 4, when Hilton appeared on a TikTok livestream from his Miami-area home. The footage showed the 48-year-old covered in blood and appearing to harm himself with what looked like a knife.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been called to a home following reports of a person “livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media”. Authorities later said they had “safely recovered” the person, who was taken to hospital. Hilton was not identified by officials in that initial statement.

The livestream was subsequently removed from TikTok after automated moderation systems flagged it.

Who Is Perez Hilton?

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., became widely known in the early 2000s through his controversial celebrity gossip website. The blog gained attention for its coverage of celebrities and for tabloid photographs that Hilton often marked with his distinctive “doodles”.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)