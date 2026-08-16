The IMD forecasts light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR on Sunday. Humid conditions are also expected to continue.
Delhi Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Today; IMD Forecasts More Showers Over Next 7 Days
Delhi recorded 15 mm of rainfall in Pusa on Saturday, while humidity touched 97 per cent in the last 24 hours.
- Delhi-NCR expects light to moderate rain and thunderstorms today.
- Humid conditions persist despite intermittent showers expected next week.
- Pusa station recorded highest rainfall Saturday; temperatures remained high.
Delhi-NCR may continue to experience humid conditions on Sunday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in the region. The weather department has also warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms across parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR.
Intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in Delhi over the next seven days.
Cloudy Skies, Rain Likely Today
According to the IMD, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy on Sunday. Light rain is likely from morning to afternoon, followed by very light to light rain between evening and night.
South-westerly winds are expected to blow at 15-20 kmph during the day, while wind speed may increase to 20-25 kmph or more by evening.
The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.
ALSO READ: Vande Mataram Row: Did Sonia Gandhi Ask To Stop Song? Congress Responds
Pusa Records Highest Rainfall
On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.0 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature was around 34.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.
Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday, Pusa recorded the highest rainfall at 15 mm. Palam recorded 8.0 mm, while Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 5.8 mm. Mayur Vihar also received 8.0 mm of rainfall.
ALSO READ: Hydroponic Cannabis Lab Being Operated From Home Busted In Mumbai
Humidity Remains High
During the previous 24 hours, most parts of Delhi received very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
There was no major change in the minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature increased by 3-4 degrees Celsius during the period. The minimum temperature remained between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum stayed between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius.
The maximum humidity level reached 97 per cent, while the minimum was 44 per cent, keeping humidity levels elevated.
Delhi received very light to light rain during the day, but the showers did not bring significant relief from the humid heat. Winds blew from the north-west at 15-20 kmph during the daytime.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on Sunday?
How long is rain expected in Delhi?
Intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in Delhi over the next seven days. On Sunday, light rain is likely from morning to afternoon, followed by very light to light rain in the evening and night.
What are the expected temperatures and humidity levels for Sunday?
The minimum temperature is likely between 23-25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum between 32-34 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to remain elevated.
Which area recorded the highest rainfall on Saturday?
Pusa recorded the highest rainfall on Saturday, with 15 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Palam and Mayur Vihar also received 8.0 mm.