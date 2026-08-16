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English NewsCitiesDelhi Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Today; IMD Forecasts More Showers Over Next 7 Days

Delhi Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Today; IMD Forecasts More Showers Over Next 7 Days

Delhi recorded 15 mm of rainfall in Pusa on Saturday, while humidity touched 97 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi-NCR expects light to moderate rain and thunderstorms today.
  • Humid conditions persist despite intermittent showers expected next week.
  • Pusa station recorded highest rainfall Saturday; temperatures remained high.

Delhi-NCR may continue to experience humid conditions on Sunday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in the region. The weather department has also warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms across parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR.

Intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in Delhi over the next seven days.

Cloudy Skies, Rain Likely Today

According to the IMD, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy on Sunday. Light rain is likely from morning to afternoon, followed by very light to light rain between evening and night.

South-westerly winds are expected to blow at 15-20 kmph during the day, while wind speed may increase to 20-25 kmph or more by evening.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

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Pusa Records Highest Rainfall

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.0 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature was around 34.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.

Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday, Pusa recorded the highest rainfall at 15 mm. Palam recorded 8.0 mm, while Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 5.8 mm. Mayur Vihar also received 8.0 mm of rainfall.

ALSO READ: Hydroponic Cannabis Lab Being Operated From Home Busted In Mumbai

Humidity Remains High

During the previous 24 hours, most parts of Delhi received very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

There was no major change in the minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature increased by 3-4 degrees Celsius during the period. The minimum temperature remained between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum stayed between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum humidity level reached 97 per cent, while the minimum was 44 per cent, keeping humidity levels elevated.

Delhi received very light to light rain during the day, but the showers did not bring significant relief from the humid heat. Winds blew from the north-west at 15-20 kmph during the daytime.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on Sunday?

The IMD forecasts light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR on Sunday. Humid conditions are also expected to continue.

How long is rain expected in Delhi?

Intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in Delhi over the next seven days. On Sunday, light rain is likely from morning to afternoon, followed by very light to light rain in the evening and night.

What are the expected temperatures and humidity levels for Sunday?

The minimum temperature is likely between 23-25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum between 32-34 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to remain elevated.

Which area recorded the highest rainfall on Saturday?

Pusa recorded the highest rainfall on Saturday, with 15 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Palam and Mayur Vihar also received 8.0 mm.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 08:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather IMD
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Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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