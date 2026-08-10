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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBruce Willis And Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Willis Marries Singer Justin Acee In Idaho

Bruce Willis And Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Willis Marries Singer Justin Acee In Idaho

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has married musician Justin Acee in an intimate wedding ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tallulah Willis married musician Justin Acee in Idaho.
  • Their wedding follows an engagement announced last December.
  • Sisters Rumer, Scout, and mother Demi Moore celebrated.
  • Acee supported Tallulah during Bruce Willis' health challenges.

Tallulah Willis has married musician Justin Acee in an intimate wedding ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho. The 32-year-old artist and fashion designer, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, reportedly exchanged vows on Saturday, August 8, surrounded by family and loved ones.

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Tallulah Willis And Justin Acee Get Married

According to PEOPLE magazine, Tallulah and Acee have officially tied the knot following their engagement last year. For her wedding day, Tallulah wore a custom gown created by Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

Her sisters, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis, were also involved in the celebrations. The two reportedly accompanied Tallulah for a dress fitting in the days leading up to the ceremony.

The wedding comes several months after Tallulah publicly announced her engagement to Acee. On December 23, she shared a photograph showing the couple holding hands as they walked along a rose-petal-covered path. Her engagement ring was visible in the image, which she captioned, "Everyday."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tallulah willis (@buuski)

Rumer And Scout Willis Celebrate Tallulah’s Engagement

Tallulah's sisters were quick to share their excitement after the engagement announcement.

Rumer Willis described her feelings at the time, saying her heart was "so full" and referring to Tallulah and Acee's relationship as "the most beautiful love to witness and watch grow."

"I love you both so much. Justin I'm so lucky I get to call you my brother ... Obsessed with you both," Rumer added.

Scout Willis also celebrated the news on Instagram Stories, writing that her "angels are engagedddddddddddddd."

Their mother, Demi Moore, joined in the celebrations following the proposal. Sharing her reaction, Moore wrote, "A Christmas proposal. Congratulations to our @buuski and her @justinacee -- we love you," Moore wrote.

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Justin Acee Has Supported Tallulah Amid Bruce Willis’ Health Issues

Acee, who creates music under the name NIGHTIES, has remained a supportive presence in Tallulah's life, including as her family has faced Bruce Willis' health issues.

In an August 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Tallulah opened up about her relationship with Acee and the everyday happiness they share.

"waking up laughing with my partner would be the best kind of day, which I will be honest happens a lot."

Who Are Bruce Willis And Demi Moore’s Children?

Tallulah is the youngest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters. The former couple also share Rumer and Scout.

Bruce Willis has two other daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

Tallulah's wedding to Justin Acee marks a new chapter for the actor and designer, following the couple's engagement and the public support they have received from her family.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently got married in Sun Valley, Idaho?

Tallulah Willis, youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, married musician Justin Acee in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, August 8.

When did Tallulah Willis and Justin Acee get married?

They exchanged vows on Saturday, August 8, in Sun Valley, Idaho. Their engagement was publicly announced in December of the previous year.

Who designed Tallulah Willis's wedding dress?

Her custom gown was created by Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Her sisters, Rumer and Scout Willis, accompanied her for a dress fitting.

What is Justin Acee's profession?

Justin Acee is a musician who creates music under the name NIGHTIES. He has supported Tallulah during her family's challenges, including Bruce Willis' health issues.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bruce Willis Demi Moore Tallulah Willis Justin Acee Tallulah Willis Wedding
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