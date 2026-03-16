Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Takes Swipes At Trump And Epstein Scandal In Bold Opening Monologue

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Conan O’Brien kicked off the 98th Academy Awards with a daring monologue that immediately grabbed attention. The host left the Dolby Theatre audience stunned by referencing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Britain’s Prince Andrew while joking about the absence of British acting nominees.

“For the first time since 2011, there are no British actors nominated,” O’Brien quipped, adding, “But at least they arrest the pedophiles over there.” The remark elicited a brief silence, quickly followed by applause, as viewers processed the controversial punchline.

Conan o’brien calling out trump and every other pedophile in the epstein files at the Oscars! Conan you will never make me hate you pic.twitter.com/tqYL3dthv6 — jason 🦥🪐 (@spongebobsloth) March 15, 2026

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Epstein Files, Prince Andrew, And Global Headlines

O’Brien’s joke referenced the recently released Epstein documents that reportedly connected the disgraced financier to high-profile figures, including Bill Gates and Donald Trump. Prince Andrew, officially Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested in February 2026 over his links to Epstein and is under investigation for alleged misconduct in public office.

Epstein, who died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, has long been tied to a network of influential individuals. Earlier in the year, comedian Nikki Glaser had also addressed the scandal during the Golden Globes, joking about heavily redacted A-listers.

A Mix Of Humour And Serious Reflection

Conan O’Brien says he will be the #Oscars' “last human host." 🤖



Check out the nominees and winners below (updating live): https://t.co/PpqR2o70erpic.twitter.com/zz79GyvLzW — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 15, 2026

O’Brien’s monologue ranged widely, from joking about actor Timothée Chalamet amid ballet and opera controversies to quips about Sean Penn, Ted Sarandos, and unarrested figures connected to the Epstein files.

“I’m Conan O’Brien and I’m honoured to be the last human host of the Academy Award. Next year it’s going to be a Waymo in a tux,” he said, before adding, “Last year, when I hosted, Los Angeles was on fire. But this year, everything’s going great!”

He also joked about security measures, the U.S. healthcare system, and political counterprogramming around the Super Bowl, keeping the audience on their toes.

A Sobering Note Amid The Laughter

Shifting to a more serious tone, O’Brien addressed the global audience, reflecting on the chaotic state of the world. “Yes, tonight is an international event. If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now, around the world, is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times,” he said.

He also talked about cinema’s unifying power: “We pay tribute tonight, not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and that rarest of qualities today, optimism.”

Veiled References To Donald Trump

lol at Conan O'Brien calling out Donald Trump at the Oscars



"We're coming to you live from the Has A Small Penis Theatre. Let's see him put his name in front of that." pic.twitter.com/LP71VV5byH — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 15, 2026

O’Brien didn’t shy away from political commentary, making pointed jabs at President Donald Trump. “It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress,” he said, continuing, “A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles.’ So, you got that going for you.”

Later, he made a veiled reference to Trump’s name being added to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: “We’re coming to you live from the Has A Small Penis Theater. Let’s see him put his name in front of that.”