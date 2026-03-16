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HomeEntertainmentOscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Takes Swipes At Trump And Epstein Scandal In Bold Opening Monologue

Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Takes Swipes At Trump And Epstein Scandal In Bold Opening Monologue

Conan O’Brien opend the 2026 Oscars with controversial jokes targeting Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and British actors, while also talking about global collaboration in cinema.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
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Conan O’Brien kicked off the 98th Academy Awards with a daring monologue that immediately grabbed attention. The host left the Dolby Theatre audience stunned by referencing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Britain’s Prince Andrew while joking about the absence of British acting nominees.

“For the first time since 2011, there are no British actors nominated,” O’Brien quipped, adding, “But at least they arrest the pedophiles over there.” The remark elicited a brief silence, quickly followed by applause, as viewers processed the controversial punchline.

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Epstein Files, Prince Andrew, And Global Headlines

O’Brien’s joke referenced the recently released Epstein documents that reportedly connected the disgraced financier to high-profile figures, including Bill Gates and Donald Trump. Prince Andrew, officially Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested in February 2026 over his links to Epstein and is under investigation for alleged misconduct in public office.

Epstein, who died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, has long been tied to a network of influential individuals. Earlier in the year, comedian Nikki Glaser had also addressed the scandal during the Golden Globes, joking about heavily redacted A-listers.

A Mix Of Humour And Serious Reflection

O’Brien’s monologue ranged widely, from joking about actor Timothée Chalamet amid ballet and opera controversies to quips about Sean Penn, Ted Sarandos, and unarrested figures connected to the Epstein files.

“I’m Conan O’Brien and I’m honoured to be the last human host of the Academy Award. Next year it’s going to be a Waymo in a tux,” he said, before adding, “Last year, when I hosted, Los Angeles was on fire. But this year, everything’s going great!”

He also joked about security measures, the U.S. healthcare system, and political counterprogramming around the Super Bowl, keeping the audience on their toes.

A Sobering Note Amid The Laughter

Shifting to a more serious tone, O’Brien addressed the global audience, reflecting on the chaotic state of the world. “Yes, tonight is an international event. If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now, around the world, is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times,” he said.

He also talked about cinema’s unifying power: “We pay tribute tonight, not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and that rarest of qualities today, optimism.”

Veiled References To Donald Trump

O’Brien didn’t shy away from political commentary, making pointed jabs at President Donald Trump. “It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress,” he said, continuing, “A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles.’ So, you got that going for you.”

Later, he made a veiled reference to Trump’s name being added to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: “We’re coming to you live from the Has A Small Penis Theater. Let’s see him put his name in front of that.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial joke did Conan O'Brien make during his Oscars monologue?

Conan O'Brien referenced convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew while joking about the absence of British acting nominees.

What did O'Brien's joke about British nominees imply?

The joke implied that while Britain had no acting nominees, they do arrest their pedophiles, referencing Prince Andrew's legal troubles.

What other public figures were mentioned in relation to the Epstein files?

The Epstein files reportedly connected him to high-profile figures like Bill Gates and Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew was arrested over his links to Epstein.

Did Conan O'Brien also make political commentary?

Yes, O'Brien made veiled references to Donald Trump, including a joke about the naming of a theater.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Academy Awards Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein Oscars 2026 Conan O’Brien Donald Trump.
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