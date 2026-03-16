Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dior Couture, Nick Jonas' Kalava Sparks Online Buzz

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dior Couture, Nick Jonas' Kalava Sparks Online Buzz

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white Dior gown at the Oscars while Nick Jonas draws attention online after fans notice a subtle cultural detail in his red-carpet moment.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 06:23 AM (IST)

Priyanka Chopra turned heads the moment she arrived at the Oscars 2026, delivering a red-carpet appearance that quickly ignited conversations across social media. Elegant, refined, and effortlessly striking, the global star once again proved why she remains one of the most closely watched celebrities at Hollywood's biggest night.

Yet while Chopra captivated fashion watchers with her couture ensemble, Nick Jonas unexpectedly became the center of another online discussion. Fans spotted a subtle cultural detail in his look that quickly caught attention and sparked admiration across the internet.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Priyanka Chopra Returns To The Oscars Stage

The 98th Academy Awards marked a special moment for Priyanka Chopra, who appeared as a presenter and returned to the Oscars stage after a significant gap. As one of the few actors who has successfully built a career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, her presence added a distinctly global flair to the ceremony.

For the evening, Chopra stepped onto the red carpet in a custom white Dior gown from the brand's Spring 2026 couture collection. The strapless design featured delicate feathered trim that added subtle texture while preserving the gown's clean, sculpted silhouette.

The elegant cut drew attention to her shoulders and neckline, creating a timeless red-carpet aesthetic that blended classic glamour with modern minimalism.

She complemented the look with a statement necklace, allowing the jewellery to add a touch of sparkle without overshadowing the simplicity of the dress. Her hair was styled in sleek, center-parted waves, enhancing the structured elegance of the outfit and completing a polished Hollywood look.

Nick Jonas' Kalava Bracelet Catches Fans' Attention

While Chopra dominated fashion conversations, Nick Jonas created a lighter, more candid moment before the couple walked the red carpet together.

Dressed in a velvet double-breasted suit, the singer shared a short video on social media showing himself sipping water and cooling off ahead of the event. In the clip, he joked about the unusually warm Los Angeles weather, revealing that temperatures had climbed to around 85°F, making a quick break necessary before stepping out.

But viewers soon noticed something else in the video.

Jonas was wearing a 'kalava,' the traditional red-and-yellow sacred thread often tied around the wrist during Hindu religious rituals. The small yet meaningful accessory stood out against his formal Oscars attire.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Fans quickly highlighted the detail online, appreciating the subtle cultural element and the way it blended seamlessly with the evening's high-fashion setting.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 16 Mar 2026 06:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Oscars Priyanka Chopra Dior Gown Priyanka Chopra Oscars Look Nick Jonas Kalava
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dior Couture, Nick Jonas' Kalava Sparks Online Buzz
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dior Couture, Nick Jonas' Kalava Sparks Online Buzz
Celebrities
Badshah Receives Alleged Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Amid Tateeree Controversy
Badshah Receives Alleged Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Amid Tateeree Controversy
Celebrities
Madhu Malhotra, Known For ‘Satte Pe Satta’ And ‘Hero’, Passes Away At 72
Madhu Malhotra, Known For ‘Satte Pe Satta’ And ‘Hero’, Passes Away At 72
Celebrities
Doja Cat Reveals ‘Agonising’ Battle With Borderline Personality Disorder In Candid Video
Doja Cat Reveals ‘Agonising’ Battle With Borderline Personality Disorder In Candid Video
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget