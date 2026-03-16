Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dior Couture, Nick Jonas' Kalava Sparks Online Buzz

Priyanka Chopra turned heads the moment she arrived at the Oscars 2026, delivering a red-carpet appearance that quickly ignited conversations across social media. Elegant, refined, and effortlessly striking, the global star once again proved why she remains one of the most closely watched celebrities at Hollywood's biggest night.

Yet while Chopra captivated fashion watchers with her couture ensemble, Nick Jonas unexpectedly became the center of another online discussion. Fans spotted a subtle cultural detail in his look that quickly caught attention and sparked admiration across the internet.

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Priyanka Chopra Returns To The Oscars Stage

The 98th Academy Awards marked a special moment for Priyanka Chopra, who appeared as a presenter and returned to the Oscars stage after a significant gap. As one of the few actors who has successfully built a career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, her presence added a distinctly global flair to the ceremony.

For the evening, Chopra stepped onto the red carpet in a custom white Dior gown from the brand's Spring 2026 couture collection. The strapless design featured delicate feathered trim that added subtle texture while preserving the gown's clean, sculpted silhouette.

The elegant cut drew attention to her shoulders and neckline, creating a timeless red-carpet aesthetic that blended classic glamour with modern minimalism.

She complemented the look with a statement necklace, allowing the jewellery to add a touch of sparkle without overshadowing the simplicity of the dress. Her hair was styled in sleek, center-parted waves, enhancing the structured elegance of the outfit and completing a polished Hollywood look.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas pose together at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ToApeukQqs — Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2026

Nick Jonas' Kalava Bracelet Catches Fans' Attention

While Chopra dominated fashion conversations, Nick Jonas created a lighter, more candid moment before the couple walked the red carpet together.

Dressed in a velvet double-breasted suit, the singer shared a short video on social media showing himself sipping water and cooling off ahead of the event. In the clip, he joked about the unusually warm Los Angeles weather, revealing that temperatures had climbed to around 85°F, making a quick break necessary before stepping out.

But viewers soon noticed something else in the video.

Jonas was wearing a 'kalava,' the traditional red-and-yellow sacred thread often tied around the wrist during Hindu religious rituals. The small yet meaningful accessory stood out against his formal Oscars attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Fans quickly highlighted the detail online, appreciating the subtle cultural element and the way it blended seamlessly with the evening's high-fashion setting.

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